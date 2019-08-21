Kepler Among the First Round of Amazon Advertising Partners

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kepler Group announced today that it has been named to the first group of providers within Amazon’s new “find-a-partner directory.” Kepler’s inclusion is based on the firm’s expertise and engagement across the full breadth of Amazon Advertising ad products, including Amazon sponsored ads and Amazon DSP.



Using techniques developed across $1 billion in global media spend, Kepler actively supports clients looking to leverage Amazon Advertising solutions on a self-service or managed-service basis. The firm’s Amazon-related managed services cover:

Amazon Sponsored Products & Sponsored Brands

Amazon DSP: OTT, Digital Video, Display

Advanced Media Measurement and Analytics

Retail Support, delivered jointly with kyu Collective design partners: Amazon Product Detail Page Content and Design Optimization Amazon Store Content and Design Optimization Retail Analytics and Inventory Management



“It’s thrilling to get this recognition for the way our teams leverage Amazon’s supply, ecommerce, and measurement solutions,” said Garrett Dale, Kepler’s Chief Partnership Officer. “We're hopeful that being added to the find-a-partner directory will only accelerate our ability to help clients leverage Amazon solutions across industries and geographies.”

Kepler’s advanced approach to Amazon campaign design, optimization and retail support is enabled by the Kepler Intelligence Platform™ (KIP). The proprietary KIP platform helps Kepler teams design and optimize Amazon Advertising campaigns up to 90% faster than other providers, dynamically optimize budgets and tactics, and support 40-400% campaign lift within eight weeks of launch.

In addition to Amazon, Kepler’s KIP platform is integrated with all major platforms in digital media, email, call center, sales team CRM, and e-commerce. This enables a full lifecycle marketing approach that offers clients 100% transparency regarding spend, fees, tactic design, and optimization.

About Kepler Group

Kepler, founded in 2012, provides advanced digital and database services to Fortune 500 clients in financial services, retail, healthcare and other industries. Its core services revolve around helping clients use data to power more dynamic and personalized marketing -- including digital media, advanced TV and CRM services, and management and marketing systems integration. Utilizing its proprietary Kepler Intelligence Platform™, Kepler actively manages client programs in over three dozen countries worldwide. The company is headquartered in New York City and has offices in London, San Francisco, Chicago and Philadelphia.

Kepler is a member of kyu, a strategic operating unit of Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. Fellow member companies include: IDEO, Sid Lee, SYPartners, and BEworks.

More information can be found at www.keplergrp.com/amazon and Kepler's Amazon find-a-partner directory page .

Contact:

Carolyn Powell

cpowell@keplergrp.com

917.982.3187



