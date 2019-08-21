Steward Health Care Signs Long-Term Agreement with B. Braun for IV Solutions and Infusion Pumps

Companies will explore additional opportunities to improve patient care and reduce costs under B. Braun’s Enterprise Initiative

/EIN News/ -- BETHLEHEM, Pa., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Braun Medical Inc. and Steward Health Care announced today that Steward Health Care has entered into a seven year agreement to purchase IV solutions and Infusomat® and Perfusor® Space Pumps.



As part of this long-term agreement, Steward Health Care will implement over 5,000 Infusomat and Perfusor wireless space pumps across their 36 domestic hospitals and outpatient facilities. The Infusomat Space large volume pump is designed for acute care adult and pediatric facilities. Weighing only 3 pounds, its smart, compact design allows for flexibility and easy transport within care settings. The Perfusor Space syringe pump is intended for continuous or intermittent delivery of parenteral fluids, enteral fluids, medications, blood, and blood products to adults, pediatrics, and neonates. B. Braun will also supply IV solution products across the Steward Health Care system.

Under the agreement and through B. Braun’s Enterprise Initiatives®, Steward Health Care will work with the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS® (Central Admixture Pharmacy Services, Inc.) to identify opportunities to standardize services and improve patient care and workflow efficiencies.

“We are delighted to partner with Steward Health Care, one of the nation’s leaders in transforming health care and developing innovative solutions to improve patient health,” said Scott Quilty, Corporate Vice President at B. Braun. “We appreciate the confidence they have placed in B. Braun, not only to deliver a platform of high quality, reliable infusion products, but to collaborate on a broad range of initiatives to help improve patient outcomes and operating efficiencies across the Steward Health Care system.”

“Steward made a strategic decision to purchase pumps, solutions and sets from a single vendor, and we determined that B. Braun’s infusion products provide the best solution for our patient care needs,” said Michel Prokopis, Vice President, Supply Chain at Steward. “We were looking for a vendor who could deliver state of the art technology and a broad range of consumable products, with a national footprint to efficiently roll-out a comprehensive solution across the nine states we serve.”

Steward Health Care System is the only physician-led, tax-paying health care organization operating at an international scale, with 37 community hospitals across nine states and the country of Malta. Steward offers easier access to high-quality, affordable health care from renowned pediatricians, sports medicine specialists, and cardiac surgeons at state-of-the-art hospitals, urgent care centers, and orthopedic clinics. In addition to community hospitals, the Steward Health Care network also includes over 25 urgent care centers and 42 preferred skilled nursing facilities.

B. Braun offers a full-line of infusion pumps, drug library management, dose error reduction, and interoperability software. The company has a space efficient design which safely integrates with major EMR systems, asset tracking devices, alarm management technologies, and follows the IHE PCD standards in communication and integration. B. Braun’s DoseGuard™ Software is the only drug library development solution available that fully integrates FDB’s Infusion Knowledge Portal.1 This provides robust evidence-based drug limits with frequent content updates, collaborative authoring tools, and companion audit trails that enable site administrator customization of drug library records for streamlined upload and incorporation into smart pump software. In addition, B. Braun offers DoseTrac® Software that provides real-time data for consistent documentation and recognition of issues that may lead to an adverse event. B. Braun’s automated infusion platform has been shown to demonstrate up to 100%2 drug library compliance* and can reduce IV pump inventory requirements by 33%,3 according to a case study performed by Versus Technology, Inc.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include ostomy and wound care, dialysis, nutrition, and pharmacy admixture. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 61,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, visit www.BBraunUSA.com .

About Steward Health Care System

Steward Health Care is the largest private, tax-paying physician-led health care network in the United States. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Steward operates 37 hospitals in the United States and the country of Malta that regularly receive top awards for quality and safety. The company employs approximately 42,000 health care professionals. The Steward network includes multiple urgent care centers and skilled nursing facilities, substantial behavioral health services, over 7,900 beds under management, and approximately 2.2 million full risk covered lives through the company's managed care and health insurance services.

The Steward Health Care Network includes 5,000 physicians across 800 communities who help to provide more than 12 million patient encounters per year. Steward Medical Group, the company's employed physician group, provides more than six million patient encounters per year. The Steward Hospital Group operates hospitals in Malta and nine states across the U.S., including Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Utah.

¹ Quinlan, Pamela. Director of Strategic Alliance, FDB Infusion Knowledge™ (personal communication, October 3, 2018).

² Ruhl, C. Get smart with smart pumps. Nursing Management, 44(11), 17-20, 2013

³ Versus™ Locating Advantages for Healthcare™: Asset Management Case Study: McLaren Flint, 2017.

* This study was conducted on the Outlook® Infusion Pump

Contact: Allison Longenhagen

B. Braun Medical Inc.

610-997-4768

Allison.Longenhagen@bbraunusa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.