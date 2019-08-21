Objectivity’s Enhanced ThingSpan is Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers now gain access to Objectivity’s ThingSpan to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure for easier deployment

/EIN News/ -- San Jose, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Objectivity, Inc., a leader in enterprise database software platforms for critical, operational, real-time data and sensor fusion systems, announced the availability of the newly enhanced ThingSpan, an enterprise data and sensor fusion platform for data and graph analytics, in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Objectivity customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployments and management.

With the growth in the deployment of massive sensor networks, organizations struggle to effectively use data from sensors and other streaming sources in their business operations for real-time analysis. Objectivity’s ThingSpan running on Azure enables organizations to dramatically improve sensor-to-insight data flow by efficiently storing and organizing metadata (or data about the data).

“ThingSpan’s distributed architecture allows users to find new intelligence within data on a very large scale and with the performance demanded today. By running ThingSpan on Azure, it is easier for users to get started and deploy due to the power the combined technologies providing even greater flexibility and scalability. We are excited to be a Microsoft partner and see the expanded use of our software in this cloud environment” stated Brian Clark, Vice President of Products at Objectivity, Inc.

“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome Objectivity’s solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”

About the Azure Marketplace

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Objectivity

Objectivity, Inc. delivers massively scalable and highly performant enterprise software platforms that are proven to power mission-critical applications for the most demanding and complex datasets. With a rich history of serving Global 1000 customers and partners, Objectivity holds deep domain expertise in fusing vital information from massive volumes of data and sources to discover unknown connections at speed and scale. Objectivity’s technology enables enterprises to make better decisions with precision, scale and efficiency. Objectivity is privately held with headquarters in San Jose, California.

