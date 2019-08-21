Famed Architect Anthony Morali Joins Green Stream Holdings Inc. (GSFI) as an Advisor

The Company Recently Completed a Special Stock Dividend And Is Considering More

/EIN News/ -- MALIBU, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC: GSFI), a holding company of Green Stream Finance, Inc., a company that focuses on currently unmet markets in the solar energy space through its innovative proprietary solar product offerings, financed for customers via its public and private partnerships, today announced that famed architect Anthony Morali will join the Company as an Advisor. Mr. Morali will also serve as Creative Director of Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based subsidiary of Green Stream Finance, Inc. focused on development of next-generation solar greenhouses. Morali’s unique design uses customized red greenhouse glass and seamless solar panels which significantly increases plant growth by approximately ninety-four (94%) percent.



The Company and Mr. Morali have been engaged in a joint partnership to develop these revolutionary greenhouses as well as other state-of-the-art solar projects in rapidly growing solar markets.

“We at Green Stream are pleased to officially welcome Mr. Morali as an Advisor to the Company as we continue to deepen our existing partnership. Mr. Morali’s expertise in solar construction and design is renowned throughout the industry. We look forward to Mr. Morali playing a critical role in the design and development of our state-of-the-art greenhouse facilities throughout the United States as we continue to accelerate our expansion plans and generate value for our shareholders.”

This announcement comes on the heels of the declaration and completion of a special stock dividend approved recently by the Board of Directors. The approved special stock dividend (the “Distribution”) to Green Stream Holdings Inc. stockholders was one share of restricted common stock for every 100 shares of common stock presently owned.

The Distribution of the special stock dividend was made on June 30, 2019 (the “Distribution Date”) to all Green Stream stockholders of record on the record date of June 14, 2019. The Distribution took in the form of a pro rata common stock dividend to each Green Stream stockholder of record on the Distribution Date. No fractional shares of common stock were distributed. Instead, Green Stream stockholders received a number rounded to the next highest number. The Distribution was intended to qualify as tax free to Green Stream stockholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

On another note, please visit Green Stream Holdings Inc.'s newest website regarding the Company’s solar construction projects at: www.greenrainsolar.com

Please direct any investor or press enquiries regarding any of our solar current and planned solar projects throughout the nation to info@greenstreamfinance.com .

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a Wyoming-based corporation with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses, constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Finance, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Finance, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact/Address

Green Stream Finance Inc. & Green Rain Solar, LLC

16620 Marquez Avenue

Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Phone: 310-230-0240

For All Inquiries Contact:

info@greenstreamfinance.com



