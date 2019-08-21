8 Tips For Maximizing Your ROI With Display Advertising

The use of online ad campaigns can be a major asset in building brand awareness. Here are eight tips that will help you to maximize your ROI.

WYNNEWOOD, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Display advertising often gets the short end of the stick in the digital marketing world. Overlooked in favor of search advertising or accused of being invasive and futile, the display banner ads get a bad rap.



But with a good understanding and the correct attention to detail, the use of online ad campaigns can be a major asset in building brand awareness. All it takes is a little creativity and know-how to create meaningful customer interactions, optimize your marketing campaigns, and turn your banner ads into clicks and conversions.



So, are you ready to maximize your ROI and turn your display campaign into a powerful tool to connect with potential customers? Here are eight tips that will help you to boost your success:



1. Know Your Target Audience:

This seems like a no-brainer, but if you aren’t pinpointing your demographics, your advertising could be not only ineffective but also more costly down the line.

Identify the type of customer you are looking to reach by creating an ideal buyer persona. This profile can include information such as age, gender, income, values, opinions, where they live, their online behavior, whether they use a desktop or mobile device more frequently, etc.

The more in-depth you can be, the better. This increases your chances of success in finding the relevant audience.



2. Know What You Want to Achieve:

Why are you running display advertising? If you don’t have a specific answer, get one.

Having an objective will help you hone your marketing campaign and marketing strategies to meet the needs you are trying to fulfill for your company.

- Are you trying to create demand for a new product?

- Are you trying to reach a younger audience?

Outline your goals so they can inform the purpose of your campaign and how best to deploy it.



3. Create Interesting Content:

Whether this means incorporating funny memes, emotional or inspiring video ads, or something purposefully shocking, your advertising has to be compelling.

In the age of online advertising, you are competing with virtually every other company that has an online presence. This, of course, means that your digital ad and ad format has to be eye-catching, relevant, and enticing.

Keep in mind that your audience is far more likely to click on rich media ads than text ads.



4. Consider the Power of Native Ads:

Commonly referred to as “sponsored content,” native advertising is the use of ads that seamlessly integrate into the surrounding website.

This type of display advertising is the standard on Facebook and other social networks, blending an advertisement into a given user’s feed by matching the aesthetic and function of the platform as though it is an organic update or article.

Native ads generally generate a higher click-through rate and, according to Social Times, native ads that include rich media can boost conversion rates by 60%.

Another neat statistic? Native ads are viewed 53% more than most display banners.



5. Employ an Enticing Call to Action:

Developing a compelling call to action is an important step in display advertising because it literally tells your customers what to do.

You want them to click your advertisement and be redirected to your site. How do you accomplish this? Larger font on your link, a discount coupon, a free estimate, etc. These are all great ways to attract attention and make sure your customers complete the critical step of clicking your banner. Always give internet users an incentive to click your content.



6. Enhance Your Landing Page:

Your landing page is a major part of your display advertising campaign because it’s where you want your potential customer to end up.

Your website and web pages should be well-maintained, function properly, and be consistent in design with the initial advertisement to enhance user experience.

Your landing page is where you convert your leads, so make sure that it is given just as much attention as your marketing campaign.



7. Tracking Activity and Results:

Track the activity your banners are getting and track the users who are clicking those banners.

Collect as much information as you can to further inform you and your team what customers you should be targeting and what kinds of advertisements are working best for you.



8. Utilize Remarketing:

Remarketing, or retargeting, advertisements are the ones that follow users through to other sites they traffic. Remarketing allows you to connect with people who have already visited your website or shown an interest in your services.

If a lead has visited your site without buying anything, remarketing allows you to reconnect with them by displaying different ads from your campaign or sending your ads across their other devices.

Remarketing gives you a greater chance of reconnecting with a potential customer and develops brand recognition.

By utilizing Google AdWords and the Google Display Network, you can align keywords with your goals to remain in front of customers (both potential and existing) without being too invasive. Search advertising with Google AdWords is effective because it enables you to reach your audience in real-time by displaying your ad when they input a search that matches the product or services you offer.

If you would like to learn more about display advertising, search campaigns, or need help with your mobile ad, we can help! At Results Driven Marketing, we are experts in all things Google, Social Media, and Search Engine Optimization (SEO). Contact us today to learn more about what we can do for you!

About Results Driven Marketing, LLC:

Results Driven Marketing, LLC is located at 300 E Lancaster Ave, Suite 202, Wynnewood, PA 19096 and can be reached by phone at 215-393-8700. Founded by Janeene High in 2013, High is a twelve-year veteran of the industry. She has been a leader in the Greater Philadelphia Area in the retention of clients and forecasting new opportunities for her client using highly advanced digital marketing strategies for her firm's clientele. For a complimentary review of your website, SEO or marketing strategy, book a 45-minute review session with Janeene today!



This release was drafted by Results Driven Marketing, LLC: a full-service digital marketing, public relations, advertising, and content marketing firm located at 300 E. Lancaster Ave., Wynnewood, PA 19096.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.