PLNAR Unveils First Measure-Ready Photo Technology

New version of SmartPix maximizes every pixel to drive down claims costs and close claims faster

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLNAR is pleased to announce the release of an enhanced version of PLNAR SmartPix™ (SmartPix), a first-of-its-kind technology for property and casualty (P&C) insurance organizations which transforms desk adjustment by enabling adjusters to easily add interior space measurements and annotations to digital photos taken by policyholders, gig workers, inspectors, or anyone with a smartphone.



As P&C insurers continue to invest in “ breakthrough innovations ” that speed claims settlement and reduce costs, PLNAR disrupts the traditional one-size-fits-all claims process by giving desk adjusters flexible options and tools for documenting and assessing property damage better based on claim type and complexity. This new version of PLNAR’s SmartPix patented technology puts desk adjusters virtually in the space and allows the addition of in-photo measurements and up-to-date 3D models of the interior space without time-consuming, expensive, back-and-forth exchanges with field resources.

“We love that SmartPix gives our desk adjusters the ability to measure in photo,” said Walter Leddy, CEO for IAS Claims Services. “It’s a powerful tool in helping us reduce the need for reinspections and allows us to resolve claims with more confidence.”

Through this release of SmartPix, PLNAR enables true Digital Desk Adjusting (DDA), which allows desk adjusters to settle interior claims more rapidly for customers by capturing all data and context needed from digital photos sent directly to the desktop or easily accessed from the cloud.

“DDA gives desk adjusters the digital intelligence to see the full context of the interior property, and helps insurers adjust and close claims faster,” said Andy Greff, CEO of PLNAR. “Using SmartPix, desk adjusters can more quickly and efficiently determine the true extent of interior property damage by automatically generating measurements or updating a 3D model of the space to account for objects, such as windows or doors, not originally included in the description of the damage.”

PLNAR’s technology integrates with desktop tools and claims management systems to create seamless workflows that improve efficiency and reduce costs. Anyone can now capture more data to create fully-realized 3D models of interior rooms in minutes with PLNAR’s intuitive AI- and AR-powered app and platform. The latest version of SmartPix is currently available to existing PLNAR insurance customers, with new pilots launching on a regular basis.

ABOUT PLNAR

PLNAR is an InsurTech software provider transforming the insurance claims process by enabling Digital Desk Adjustment (DDA) of interior property claims for significantly better customer experiences, shorter cycle times, and lower costs. PLNAR’s patented technology platform gives desk adjusters the power to generate fully-realized 2D and 3D models of interior spaces from digital photos and streamline the claims process for quicker, more efficient settlement. For more information, please visit the PLNAR website at https://plnar.ai.

