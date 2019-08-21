ENT and Allergy Associates Welcomes Fellowship Trained Otologist/ Neurotologist

Cameron Budenz, MD to Its Sleepy Hollow and West Nyack Clinical Locations

/EIN News/ -- Tarrytown, NY, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) proudly announced that it is adding another fellowship trained and Board Certified Neurotologist to its Practice of 200+ board certified ear, nose, throat, allergy and audiology specialists and sub-specialists. Effective September 1, 2019, Cameron Budenz, MD will be seeing patients at ENTA’s Sleepy Hollow office (Tuesday-Friday) and West Nyack office (Mondays).



In addition to seeing adult and pediatric patients who suffer from otolaryngology issues, Cameron Budenz, MD is a fellowship-trained neurotologist and skull base surgeon practicing the full scope of otology and neurotology. Dr. Budenz received her medical education at the University of Michigan Medical School. She then went on to complete her surgical internship and otolaryngology residency at New York University. Following completion of her residency training, Dr. Budenz completed a two-year NIH funded research fellowship at the Kresge Hearing Research Institute at the University of Michigan. At that institute, she studied the use of gene therapy to promote auditory neuron survival and regeneration in the deafened inner ear. Dr. Budenz then continued her training at the University of Michigan in the Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, where she completed a two-year clinical fellowship in otology, neurotology and skull base surgery.



Dr. Budenz cares for children and adults with ear and skull base disorders. She has expertise in the treatment and management of acute and chronic ear disease, hearing loss, imbalance and dizziness, facial nerve disorders and lateral skull base tumors. Dr. Budenz has a particular interest in cochlear implantation, otosclerosis, chronic ear disease and cholesteatoma, vestibular schwannomas and vestibular disorders. Dr. Budenz is an Assistant Professor in the departments of Otolaryngology and Neurosurgery at New York Medical College. She has served as an instructor in multiple temporal bone dissection courses that are internationally recognized and attended by surgeons from around the globe. She has over 10 peer-reviewed publications, has presented frequently at national otolaryngology and research meetings, and has two book chapters currently in publication.



In Sleepy Hollow, Dr. Budenz will join a roster of renowned clinical colleagues including fellow otolaryngologists Michael Bergstein, MD, FACS, Joseph DePietro, MD, Jill F. Zeitlin, MD and allergist/immunologist Mark Davis-Lorton, MD.



At ENTA’s West Nyack office, she will become part of a superb clinical team including otolaryngologists, I. David Bough, Jr., MD, FACS, Daniel Grinberg, MD, FACS, John J. Huang, MD, FACS, Marc J. Levine, MD, FACS, Edward Rhee, MD, FACS, Eric Roffman, MD, FACS and allergist/immunologist, Peter LoGalbo, MD, FAAAAI.



According to Dr. Michael Bergstein, ENT Partner in Sleepy Hollow, “Adding a physician like Dr. Budenz, who has an impressive track record, will help us to continue to give our patients what they deserve—the absolute best care and patient experience.”



“I’m delighted to welcome Dr. Budenz to our ENTA family,” adds Dr. David Bough, ENT Partner in West Nyack. “She will help us improve the quality of care available to our valued patients.”



“We continue to further develop our sub-specialty divisions here at ENTA —and the addition of Dr. Budenz, a renowned otologist, helps our group increase its ability to offer the highest level of care to our patients,” noted ENTA’s CEO, Robert Glazer. “We are proud that our practice offers so many ENT sub-specialists. These offerings allow us to care for the greatest number of patients possible.”



Dr. Robert Green, President of ENTA, notes, “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Budenz aboard and are confident she will further our culture of providing a firm commitment to the needs of our patients and their families.”



To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, download the “ENT and Allergy Associates” mobile app, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.



About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP

ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 200 physicians practicing in 42 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 80,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.



Attachment

Keith Arluna ENT & Allergy Associates 914-575-1934 karluna@entandallergy.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.