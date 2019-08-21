BairesDev is recognized as Silicon Valley’s Top Ten fastest-growing companies

The Campbell based technology solutions company featured a three-year revenue growth of 792 percent

/EIN News/ -- CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev was chosen as one of Silicon Valley’s Top Ten fastest-growing and most successful private businesses. With a 3-year growth rate of 792%, the software outsourcing company was also selected as a Top IT System Development company.



BairesDev, founded in 2009, delivers end-to-end technology solutions offering Delivery Teams, Extended Teams, and Custom Software Solutions services. With +800 bilingual and expert software engineers, the company provides high-end results tailored to all industries for top clients like Google, Rolls-Royce and Thomson Reuters.

Nacho De Marco, BairesDev’s CEO, said “We are beyond proud of our company’s continued and sustained growth. It is our goal to offer outstanding solutions that transform today’s digital-driven world.”

ABOUT BAIRESDEV

We are the fastest growing Technology Solutions company in Latin America, with offices across the main cities in LATAM and the US. We have the largest applicant pool in the industry with over 145.000 Software Engineers applying to work with us each year, from which we hire only the Top 1% IT Talent through a rigorous staffing method. This is how we create solid teams of 100% bilingual veteran developers.



We work providing end-to-end delivery for companies of all sizes, from startups to some of the biggest companies in the world, leading projects for Google, Sirius XM, Volkswagen, Groupon, IBM & Viacom, among others.

For more information visit www.bairesdev.com.

press@bairesdev.com



