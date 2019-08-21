Mass Timber University Grant Program Projects Support Forest Health and Vibrant Communities

Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service awarded $1 million through the Mass Timber University Grant Program to 10 institutions in seven states. This cooperative partnership with the U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities supports the construction of mass timber buildings on college campuses across the country and brings $136 million in university matching funds.

This grant program showcases the architectural and commercial viability of mass timber in building construction. Mass timber describes a group of wood products made up of smaller pieces of wood that are laminated and compressed to create large, solid panels of wood that can serve as the structural components in buildings. A thriving mass timber market helps maintain forest health and resiliency, supports employment opportunities in rural communities and advances sustainability of the built environment. By placing these buildings at institutions of higher education, the agency helps educate the next generation of decision-makers about the benefits of mass timber. The Forest Service is supporting this grant program as part of its ongoing efforts to promote the use of mass timber construction.

The forest products industry is an important job creator. It supports hundreds of local communities, many of them rural. A thriving forest products industry helps provide market incentives for landscape restoration efforts that reduce the risk of high-severity fire, resulting in safer communities. Mass timber construction is one example of industry support of these efforts.

Federal funds for this program will support incremental activities that are institutional hurdles for new building projects using mass timber, and include design and engineering work, cost studies and construction code review support for a variety of building types; these buildings include a basketball arena, an arts and education complex with a recital hall and theater, university residential housing, a museum and classroom buildings.

The Forest Service received 16 proposals. Ten projects were selected for work in seven states, including Arkansas, Idaho, Maine, Michigan, Oregon, Texas and Washington.