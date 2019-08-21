Sangria on Tap at the Hulmeville Inn

HULMEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hulmeville Inn announces its newest selection on tap, a homemade sangria. The Hulmeville Inn is rolling out a homemade sangria which will rotate in flavor based on the changing of the seasons.



The first flavor on tap is a refreshing peach sangria, which is a perfect end-of-summer beverage. The peach sangria is made in house and fortified with peach vodka, peach schnapps, and orange liqueur, and then served to patrons on the rocks with a slice of peach.



The sangria uses Chablis as a base, which is frequently described as having citrus and white flower aromas with dry, lean, light-bodied flavors of citrus and pear.



Next, Pinnacle peach vodka is added to the sangria which helps to capture the light sweetness of a juicy peach, while the Dekuyper peachtree schnapps adds a liqueur that is bursting with the taste of tree-ripe peaches.



To perfect the recipe, we finish off our sangria by adding a small amount of house-made simple syrup. The result is a light and fruity, refreshing blend which is perfect for the remaining summer months.



Next up on tap will be a watermelon sangria with a sweeter Moscato as a base. The fall’s change of leaves will bring red sangrias and flavors of pumpkin spice to the tap. Winter’s cold months with then bring flavors of mulled wine and winter cheer.



More About The Hulmeville Inn:

We are located at 4 Trenton Road in historic Hulmeville, Bucks County, PA. We have been pouring craft beer and serving pub food since 1997. We average over 550 unique kegs of craft beer per year. Repeats don't count towards the total!

