McKinney & Olive Achieves 100% Occupancy in Retail Leasing with Addition of Hugo's Invitados

Hugo’s Invitados to build 11,000 square-foot flagship location at McKinney & Olive. A soon-to-be-announced all-day concept will be eighth restaurant option.

DALLAS, TEXAS, US, August 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) and J.P. Morgan Asset Management announced today that luxury office tower McKinney & Olive has now attained 100% occupancy in both office tower and retail portions of the project, thanks to the addition of two new restaurants. Opening in 2020, the upscale dining Hugo’s Invitados and a soon-to-be-announced all-day concept will join the already successful dining mix found at McKinney & Olive, bringing a total of eight options at various price points.

McKinney & Olive, which opened in August 2016, is the first commercial building in Dallas designed by an internationally acclaimed architect since the 1980s. Led by the late Cesar Pelli, architectural firm Pelli Clarke Pelli envisioned the 20-story, 536,000 square-foot structure that features world-class architecture, premier office and retail space, and unrivaled visibility in the vibrant pedestrian-oriented Uptown Dallas neighborhood.

“We’re extremely proud that McKinney & Olive has not only maxed out its office leasing with exceptional customers, but we’ve also filled our retail space with premier restaurant and retail operators,” said John Zogg, managing director for Crescent Real Estate.

Hugo’s Invitados – whose Las Colinas location continues to draw rave reviews for its fresh, organic, chef-inspired menu and dedication to the guest experience – will build a flagship location in the 11,000-square-foot end space opposite of Del Frisco’s Eagle Steakhouse in McKinney & Olive.

Behind the concept is a partnership between entrepreneur Mark Hulme, managing member of Five Points Holdings, and restaurateur Hugo Miranda, who prior to this partnership was last seen conceiving and operating the six Meso Maya locations. Chef Natalio Charles is at the helm of the kitchen, bringing 21 years of experience working at some of Dallas’ finest restaurants. Together, in Hugo’s Invitados’ new space, they’ll continue to “craft a uniquely Mexican-influenced and guest-inspired culinary experience unlike anything else in the region.”

The Hugo’s Invitados brand will also debut its newest concept in its own space next door, a fast-casual concept offering unique street tacos and organic margaritas with access to the spacious outdoor terrace seating.

The final restaurant – which will be announced in coming months – will offer an all-day menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner within its 5,338-square-foot space.

Culminating a long-term plan, the final lineup of restaurants provides diverse and exciting retail and dining options to customers officing in the building along with clientele and travelers from nearby businesses and hotels. John Zogg added that Dryar and CycleBar “have attracted a passionate patronage and have proven extremely popular retail options that keep Uptown workers and residents looking their best.”



Zogg also notes that McKinney & Olive was the first in Dallas to debut the restaurant concepts of Roti Modern Mediterranean, Mixt, Starbucks Reserve and Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen. Additionally, both Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse and the forthcoming Hugo’s Invitados each chose the luxury tower for flagship locations.

Hugo’s Invitados will join McKinney & Olive’s hub, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, a fine-dining spot with the highest quality steaks, seafood, hospitality and service. Other restaurants are Starbucks Reserve, a one-of-a-kind concept found in a handful of locations across the world; Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen, a Chicago-based fast-casual concept that focuses on house-made and mindfully sourced dishes and craft beer, wine and spirits; Mixt, a San Francisco-based, fast-casual healthy salad and sandwich concept; Roti Modern Mediterranean, a popular, fast-casual concept found in New York City and along the East Coast that showcases the Mediterranean's delicious flavors, wholesome ingredients and bright spices; and Malibu Poke, the raw-fish darling created by James Beard-nominated Chef Matt McCallister.

CycleBar is a popular premium indoor cycling class that features a variety of energizing rides tailored to all fitness and experience levels, and California-based Drybar focuses solely on blowouts with hairstyles named after cocktails such as the Cosmo, Mai Tai, or Manhattan.

Other retail offerings at McKinney & Olive include CrossFirst Bank, a $2 billion bank designed to meet the financial needs of business owners, professionals and their families; The Marketplace offering fine wine and sundries; Voila Dry Cleaning & Laundry; an electric car charging station; a car detailing service and a shoe-shine service.

Luxury hotel accommodations are available across the street at the Crescent-owned The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and Hotel Crescent Court, which recently completed a $30 million renovation.

McKinney & Olive is located at 2021 McKinney Ave in Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit mckinneyandolive.com.



