Dream Unlimited Corp. Quarterly First Preference Shares, Series 1 Dividend

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM UNLIMITED CORP. (TSX:DRM and DRM.PR.A) announced today that its board of directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12530 per first preference share, series 1 payable on September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 13, 2019.



The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of section 89 of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Dream is one of Canada’s leading real estate companies with over $16 billion of assets under management in North America and Europe. The scope of the business includes asset management and management services for four Toronto Stock Exchange listed trusts and institutional partnerships, condominium and mixed-use development, investments in and management of a renewable power portfolio, commercial property ownership, residential land development, and housing and multi-family development. Dream has an established track record for being innovative and for its ability to source, structure and execute on compelling investment opportunities.

For further information, please contact:

Dream Unlimited Corp.

Pauline Alimchandani Kim Lefever EVP & Chief Financial Officer Director, Investor Relations (416) 365-5992 (416) 365-6339 palimchandani@dream.ca klefever@dream.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.