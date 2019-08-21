Dream Industrial REIT August 2019 Monthly Distribution

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) today announced its August 2019 monthly distribution in the amount of 5.833 cents per Unit (70 cents annualized). The August distribution will be payable on September 16, 2019 to unitholders of record as at August 30, 2019.



Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. To date, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 210 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 21.8 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders. For more information, please visit www.dreamindustrialreit.ca .

For further information, please contact:

DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT

Brian Pauls

Chief Executive Officer

416-365-2365

bpauls@dream.ca

Lenis Quan

Chief Financial Officer

416-365-2353

lquan@dream.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.