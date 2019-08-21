Inc. 5000 Ranking Highlights Koddi’s Continuing Growth 

Travel Marketing Technology Provider Among Top-10 Dallas / Fort Worth Companies

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koddi, a leading marketing management software company for the travel industry, today announced it jumped 280 spots to #328, on the Inc. 5000: The Most Successful Companies in America list. The company also ranked in the Top 10 among Dallas / Fort Worth companies.



Above and beyond the recognition from the Inc. 5000, Koddi has also accomplished some notable business benchmarks. The company’s SaaS platform is nearing $1 billion in media spend per year, and clients have experienced an average lift in ROI of 35%. Koddi has also recently grown to more than 130 employees across its six offices in Fort Worth, Austin, New York, Ann Arbor, Düsseldorf, and the Bay Area.

“The first half of 2019 has been a very exciting year for Koddi, highlighted by our placement on the Inc. 5000,” said Nicholas Ward, President and Co-Founder of Koddi. “We’ve continued to build new partnerships, release new products, expand globally, and aggressively hire across all teams and office as we fulfill our vision of becoming digital travel’s profit platform.”

Koddi’s placement on Inc.'s annual guide to the 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. further reinforces the company’s recent growth continuing its momentum into the second half of 2019.

For more information, please visit https://www.koddi.com/.

About Koddi

Koddi is a provider of comprehensive marketing management software and services for the travel and hospitality industries. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform provides a robust network for travel brands and online travel agencies to connect with consumers and drive more bookings and revenue seamlessly across channels and campaigns. Brands can consolidate and manage the entire purchase funnel and gain insights at each point to adjust and optimize campaigns across all channels. As a result, marketers fuel their growth, harness real-time intelligence to drive informed decision-making, and dramatically improve operational expenses. For more information, please visit https://www.koddi.com/.

Contact:

Kyle Kuhnel for Koddi

Broadsheet Communications

Kyle@broadsheetcomms.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.