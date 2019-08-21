Roofing Systems Market To Reach USD 153.13 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Roofing Systems Market Size – USD 121.09 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 2.9%, Roofing Systems Industry Trends – The rising demand from the APAC region.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market.

The global Roofing systems market is forecast to reach USD 153.13 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market. Construction Industry is a booming industry and is expected to remain so with the continuation of the development process, especially in the developing countries. With the process of development, the migration of people takes place from rural to urban areas. This phenomenon is most significantly observed in the "Asian Tiger" countries, such as, China and India.

The market will also be affected by the growth of the construction industry in the European region. Although going through severe disruptions, the inner structure of the construction industry in Europe has merely changed. An inhibitor to increase may also have been progressing the import prices. The fact that the import prices dropped to pre-crisis levels might be another indicator for the construction industry in Europe to recover. Relative to other sectors in the European countries, the construction industry holds a top position. The most significant part of the revenue generated by Europe comes traditionally from the UK, as it is also the most prominent national market for the roofing industry. Together with the growth in the construction industry in Germany, France, and the UK, the region is estimated to be a significant driving factor for the roofing systems industry.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1719

Further key findings from the report suggest

Among the materials, the asphalt accounts for the largest market share of ~24% in the year 2018. Asphalt road surfaces grant several benefits, including a reduction in noise pollution, cost efficiency, and comfort. Using asphalt materials in road maintenance and construction can improve the benefits for all road users and the environment.

The shingles and plates account for the largest market share of ~44% in the year 2018. The tiles are anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of ~31% in the year 2018, owing to the substantial investments in the research and development of advanced technologies in the construction sector.

The governments, global construction companies, and local players are rapidly adopting technologically-advanced systems to address the vast requirements, accelerating the Asia Pacific construction equipment market expansion.

The growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region is also attributed to favorable government investments in the residential and commercial application sectors, which provides appropriate funds to the manufacturers.

Key participants include Berkshire Hathway, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Bridgestone Americas, FiberTite (Seaman Corporation), CertainTeed (Saint Gobain), Owens Corning, GAF Materials Corporation, IKO Industries, and Sika Group, among others.

The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/roofing-systems-market

Segments covered in the report:

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global roofing systems market on the basis of product type, application, construction type, material, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Shingles & plates

Tiles

Others

Construction Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

New constructions

Reform construction

Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Asphalt

Clay

Concrete

Metal

Plastic

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1719

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Construction category by Reports And Data

Fall Protection Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fall-protection-market

Building & Construction Chemicals Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/building-and-construction-chemicals-market

Single-Ply Roofing Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/single-ply-roofing-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.