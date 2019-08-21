Infinity Supercritical Announces SDR Model X For Continuous Feed Hemp Oil Processing

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, Wis., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinity Supercritical LLC is introducing its industrial scale hemp oil processors that use water to extract full spectrum oil in under a second. Our modular botanical oil processors can extract oil from your organic hemp, with a capacity of 10,000 lbs to 100,000 lbs per day. The continuous feed process is the only in the industry that uses water as the solvent, to produce a eco-extracted oil, that can be labeled with organic and green branding.



Less than 10 percent of the 2019 hemp crop will be processed at fall harvest from the lack of botanical extractors. Based on the deluge of calls we get from farmers, wanna-be processors, and equity groups, there will be a huge bottleneck at this years fall hemp harvest.

Hemp became Federally legal in 2019, which had farmers scrambling to get crops in the ground, many at the last minute in late spring. The lack of coordinated state regulation nationwide has resulted in a patch-work of states under cultivation, some more than ten-fold increase in acreage planted from last year.

While many smaller fly-by-night processors turn to ethanol extraction. If not done properly, it produces a poor quality full spectrum hemp CBD oil. A full spectrum oil provides the most benefits to the body. Many operators choose to use activated carbon to filter out the green bitter tasting chlorophyll, which unfortunately also filters out the CBDs. The consumer may not know the difference when purchasing full spectrum oil, aside from being turned off from lackluster results.

The result? Much of the hemp crop will go unprocessed, and some will go into long term storage and degrade.

Infinity Supercritical LLC offers innovative one-touch processing technology using water as the solvent, and a visionary future for clean and quality full spectrum hemp CBD oil extraction. Please visit https://sonicextractor.com for more information.

Contact: G. Giese | CEO | Infinity Supercritical LLC | greg@infinitysupercritical.com



