FCP Euro Earns a Spot on Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies in America for the Sixth Year

FCP Euro appears on the Inc. 5000 list, ranking No. 3017 with three-year revenue growth of 123 percent

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today revealed that FCP Euro is No. 3017 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

FCP Euro was founded in 2001 by Connecticut natives Nick Bauer and Scott Drozd after identifying an opportunity to take a brick-and-mortar auto parts store online. Since its inception online in 2001, the company is projected to surpass $100 million in revenue and 150 employees by 2020.

”We’re honored to have earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 . It is a testament to our investment in our employees, customers and organization,” said FCP Euro CEO Scott Drozd. “At FCP Euro, we remain committed to helping European automotive enthusiasts have a more enjoyable and enduring car ownership experience.”

FCP Euro caters to European automotive enthusiasts with a focus on DIY, providing an extensive collection of instructional videos to walk customers through repairs. The company also offers thousands of “kits” that provide customers with all necessary parts needed for minor repairs, allowing the end-user to enjoy considerable savings compared to bringing their vehicles to repair shops. FCP Euro is also known for its Lifetime Replacement Guarantee on its products.

In addition to its unmatched customer service, FCP Euro is well-known within the car community for hosting their Cars and Coffee events on Sunday mornings, where local customers and European car owners can park at the FCP Euro facility, socialize with fellow car enthusiasts and receive complimentary coffee, food and advice on DIY projects utilizing FCP Euro products.

The company has also attracted a debt investment from Stonehenge Capital , a growth capital investment firm. The investment is expected to increase FCP Euro’s hiring capacity, growing from 82 full-time employees to an anticipated 150 by 2020. Stonehenge’s $7 million investment, completed through the Invest CT program, will also help finance the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment to enhance the automation used in FCP Euro’s warehouse.

“FCP Euro is a six-time Inc. 5000 honoree, a notable accomplishment attributable to its dynamic management team and dedicated employees,” said Charles E. Haberkorn, Managing Director at Stonehenge. “Stonehenge was thrilled to provide the financing needed to support FCP Euro’s continued growth, and we look forward to seeing its ranking on next year’s list of the fastest-growing, most successful companies not only in Connecticut but this country.”

The companies named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 are competitive within their markets, and the list shows staggering growth compared to prior years. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

“Being able to sustain a position on this list year after year is truly remarkable. I'm proud that for nearly 20 years our team continues to make meaningful improvements to our already incredible business," said FCP Euro President Nick Bauer.

About FCP Euro:

FCP Euro ( www.fcpeuro.com ) is an B2C online retailer of OEM and Genuine Parts for European cars. Launched online in 2001, FCP Euro expanded online under the leadership of CEO Scott Drozd and President Nick Bauer. Drozd and Bauer further expanded FCP Euro by developing a website that listed an online catalog of European car parts, kitted projects and do-it-yourself instructions for customers. In 2019 FCP Euro expanded to over 100,000 square feet in Milford CT which includes a state-of-the-art distribution center, customer experience and community center, a professional motorsport garage, and advanced walk-in retail shop and automated locker systems for local customers.

About Stonehenge Capital:

Since 1999, Stonehenge Capital ( www.stonehengecapital.com ) has operated at the nexus of finance and community development, providing transformational capital in underserved markets that has grown our nation’s small businesses, created jobs for hard-working families and revitalized urban and rural communities. Stonehenge Capital is not a typical finance firm – it is a thought leader in investment capital, producing strong returns for investors and impactful social returns for communities. Stonehenge Capital fosters collaboration across a team of seasoned and talented professionals in Baton Rouge, Columbus, New York, Dallas and other locations, who leverage two decades of expertise and relationships to provide innovative financing solutions where they are most needed on a national scale.

