Municipal intervention plan functioning approved

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 21 - Several projects comprising the Integrated Intervention Plan for Municipalities (PIIM) will start being implemented in August, said last Tuesday the national director for public investments of the Finance Ministry, Juciene Cristiano.,

The official, who was speaking to the press at the end of the Economic Cabinet Council’s meeting, explained that out of the overall 700 projects identified in PIIM, several sectors, such as civil construction, education, health, administration transport, energy and water will take priority.

Juciene Cristiano underlined that the main aim of the plan is the execution of various projects in municipalities, in the Framework of the forthcoming local elections slated for 2020.

