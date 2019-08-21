Rugby: Zimbabwe Sables Ready To Host Cranes

Zimbabwe Sables will be hosting Uganda’s Cranes in their return leg of the Victoria Cup at the Machinery Exchange Stadium, Harare Sports Club on Saturday the 24th of August.

The Sables are enjoying their unbeaten run after recording victories against all three opponents Kenya, Uganda and Zambia, but the men in green and white promise not to be complacent ahead of the Cranes.

Team Manager Jason Maritz said: “We are currently in camp preparing for Uganda, it will not be an easy match and at the back of our minds we know that the race for the championship is grounds enough for everyone to com harder at us.”

“We have had a little bit more time to prepare for them and we are ready for another intense encounter.

“The Cranes are a tough side and they are coming for us, we are not taking this game lightly and we will brush up on previous mistakes.”

Zimbabwe has been slapped with injuries that will once again result in a few team changes, previously the team lost Brendon Mandivenga who was the skipper at the time and he has been ruled out for the rest of the competition.

Explosive centre Takudzwa Chieza has not recovered from a hamstring strain and will be available for the Cranes match, tentatively stalwart flanker Blithe Mavesera could miss out on the match because of a groin sprain, Matthew Mc Nab is also not available for section due to injury and Camron Harris who had been called in for this matches training squad is also injured and ruled out.

The Sables have call on Saope Soko, a centre playing for the London Irish Wild Geese which is a feeder team to the London Irish first team and could use the services of another loose forward in Dylan Grogan who plays either a lock or a flanker.

Meanwhile the Zimbabwe Women’s 15s will host the Probables versus Possibles selection match as one of the curtain raisers on Saturday.

Newly appointed head coach Phillimon Machisa will be using live game conditions to select the players he will be working with ahead of the 18 September Test against Zambia in Lusaka.

“This weekend is very important for the team as we get an opportunity to have an assessment on the progress we have made, and see the areas we still need to put more emphasis.

"We have been training hard, working on our team plays, defence and fitness, this has kept the momentum going and the commitment has been great"

“It is therefore important that we have a look at all the girls as we prepare for Zambia and other international fixtures ahead,” said Machisa.

The sables Training squad:

Tatenda Rwenyu, Royal Mwale , Tyran Fagan , David Makanda , Keith Murray , Matthew Mandioma , Cameron Harrison , Godwin Mangenje , George Saungweme , Blithe Mavesere , Brian Nyuade , Biselele Tshamala , Godfrey Muzanargwo , Aiden Burnett , Hilton Mudariki , Ernest Mudzengerere, Jeremiah Jaravaza , Dudlee White – Sharpley, Takudzwa Chieza , Martin Mangongo , Chibuwe Ngoni , Daniel Capsopoulos , Shingirai Katsvere , Takudzwa Kumadiro , Kudakwashe Chiwanza , Rufaro Chikwaira , Tari Mugariri

Media Contact: Rugby@APO-opa.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.