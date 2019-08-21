Vricon partners with award-winning Apollo Mapping

Smaller order sizes for Apollo customers make Vricon products more affordable

/EIN News/ --

McLean, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Vricon, a leading provider of highly accurate photorealistic 3D products and elevation data of the earth, today announced it is partnering with Apollo Mapping, whose mission is to craft geospatial solutions to meet their customers’ unique needs. This partnership provides a new means for customers of geospatial products to gain easy access to Vricon’s offerings.

Customers now can order Vricon imagery through Apollo Mapping using Apollo’s Image Hunter search engine tool that helps clients find Vricon products featuring areas around the globe. Minimum order sizes are only 100 square kilometers, making Vricon products far more accessible and affordable for smaller organizations and businesses.

“We are pleased to be able to offer Vricon products through Apollo Mapping, as it helps us provide our geospatial products to a far broader customer set,” said Magnus Brege, Vricon CEO. “We’ve not had the means to offer smaller areas of interest to engineers, business owners, and academics—Apollo Mapping is helping to make that happen today.”

In addition to Vricon’s traditional Data Suite, Vricon launched its new 5-meter Digital Surface Model and Digital Terrain Model products, which now are available through Apollo Mapping. Prior to the partnership, Vricon customers could order elevation products with only 50-centimeter resolution, and Vricon no longer offers its 10-meter resolution elevation products.

“We are pleased to feature Vricon data and provide their high-value digital elevation models through our platform. Their 50-centimeter and 5-meter DSM and DTM products provide our clients with exciting new options,” adds Brock McCarty, Apollo’s “Map Wizard.”

Learn more about Vricon’s Data Suite at vricon.com and Apollo Mapping at apollomapping.com.

About Vricon

Vricon serves the global professional geospatial market with world-leading 3D geodata and 3D visualization solutions. Vricon is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. For further information, visit www.vricon.com.

About Apollo Mapping

Apollo Mapping partners with industry-leading imagery providers and land information companies to bring you the most accurate, high-quality data possible.

Attachment

Craig Brower Vricon 703-283-4588 craig.brower@vricon.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.