IIoT Industry Expert Petra Gartzen Joins Cambashi’s Senior Analyst Team

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambashi , a leading global industry analyst and market consulting firm, specializing in the engineering and industrial software space, today announced that Petra Gartzen has joined its Senior Analyst team. Petra has a long-standing research association with Cambashi and brings a wealth of industry experience – both as an analyst and as a marketing practitioner in the global software space.



Petra’s role is strategic to Cambashi’s business as the Cambridge UK-based firm ramps up its global research and insight into new hot market areas – including Industrial IOT/Connected Applications, Building Information Modeling (BIM) and CAE software.

Petra has served in international research and marketing positions for analyst firms Dataquest and Gartner as well as serving in similar positions on the vendor client side with Adobe and Sun Microsystems. This depth of experience has resulted in a highly qualified, well-rounded view of the industry. She excels in delivering effective, actionable and influential research and insights to support senior level assessment and decision-making, as well as execution of Go-to-Market plans.

In particular, Petra has a specialist expertise in managing the shift from a perpetual software model to a subscription business model and all its ramifications. She has significant experience in supporting senior management strategy evaluation, has been featured as a regular guest on media platforms such as Bloomberg TV, and has frequently been interviewed by leading technology and business publications. She is a valuable resource for Cambashi clients and looks forward to spending time with executives in support of their market intelligence and business planning activities.



About Cambashi

Cambashi is a market research, industry analysis and consulting firm doing business from its global HQ in Cambridge, UK. Its independent research and analysis delivers compelling insights on the use of IT to address business issues in the manufacturing, process, distribution, energy, utilities and construction industries. The Cambashi Market Observatories provide global companies with the objective information needed to clarify decisions, assess trends and develop effective marketing strategies.

Executives rely on Cambashi for:

Qualified, impartial intelligence for better plans & strategies

Trusted global forecasts to align internal resources, capabilities, and product planning

Insights on TAM (Total Available Market) size and the main growth areas.

The Cambashi Market Observatories are a set of consistent and multi-perspective datasets for the industrial and engineering software market. They provide detailed information on software spend by country, industry and product and the size of user communities, for a range of technical software application types.

In addition to delivering global market data and related consulting services, Cambashi offers a unique web-based industry training curriculum.

Media Contact:

Dawn Fontaine

Ripple Effect Communications

dawn@rippleeffectpr.com

617-536-8887



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.