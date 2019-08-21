KALY – Kali-Extracts Files Patent Application For CBD Formulation To Treat COPD Derived From Existing Kali-Extracts Patented Cannabis Extraction Process

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) today confirmed the company has filed a new patent application specifically on its formulation for symptoms associated with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and other similar respiratory conditions. The formulation for the treatment of symptoms associated with COPD and other similar respiratory conditions has been derived from the company’s existing patented cannabis extraction process. The company has also filed to register a trademark on the name RespRx as the brand name for its CBD formulation to treat the symptoms associated with COPD and other similar respiratory conditions. KALY plans to publish a website on Friday, August 23rd, dedicated to its new CBD formulation, RespRx, for treating symptoms associated with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and other similar respiratory conditions. The RespRx website to be published Friday will include details on KALY’s recent patent and trademark applications for the RespRx CBD formulation. The company first announced its RespRx CBD formulation yesterday in a comprehensive update on the company’s overall Biopharmaceutical Developments From Cannabis Extractions targeting over $170 billion treatment opportunities. Look for the new RespRx website on Friday to learn more in addition to seeing the company’s up-to-date corporate financials intended for publication tomorrow.



To learn more about the company visit https://www.kali-extracts.com/ .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements relate to, amongst other things, current expectation of the business environment in which the company operates, potential future performance, projections of future performance and the perceived opportunities in the market. The company's actual performance, results and achievements may differ materially from the expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors.

CONTACT:

Frederick Ferri

ir@kali-extracts.com

(214) 210-0459



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.