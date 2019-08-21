World Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market, 2019-2024: Segmented by Material, Application, and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market by application (Residential, Commercial, Infrastructural, and Others (healthcare, institutional, military, hospitality, and anti-detonating construction)), and Regions - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market is Projected to Grow from USD 369 Million in 2019 to USD 550 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2024



The global market for ultra-high performance concrete is growing due to the increase in construction activities, especially in the emerging Asia Pacific and South American regions. As a result, it is projected to witness considerable growth over the next five years. This growth can also be attributed to the rise in the number of renovation & remodeling activities, the increasing population & rapid urbanization, and the growing investments in the construction industry. However, the lack of awareness about ultra-high performance concrete in some under-developed and developing economies might pose a challenge for this market.



The segmentation considered for this market study is based on material, application, and region. Based on material, the ultra-high performance concrete is segmented into cement, admixtures, sand and quartz flour; and others. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into infrastructure, residential, commercial, and others (healthcare, institutions, military, hospitality, and anti-detonating construction).



On the basis of key regions, the market for ultra-high performance concrete is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of about 33.5% among all regions, in 2018, in terms of value, owing to the presence of large construction industry in this region.

The global market for ultra-high performance concrete is dominated by large players such as LafargeHolcim (Switzerland), ACC Limited (India), Sika AG (Switzerland), Vicat (France), CEMEX (Mexico), TAKTL (US), and U.S. Concrete (US).

