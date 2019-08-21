Global Vermicompost Market Size 2019-2025: Regions, Top Players, Future Opporutunities, and Challenges

Top Players Operating in Vermicompost market are MyNOKE, NutriSoil, Davo's Worm Farms, Worm Power, Sri Gayathri Biotec – India

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vermicompost industry has much fragmented, companies are mostly in the India and Southeast Asia. Among them, India production value accounted for less than 9.50% of the total value of global Vermicompost in 2015. MyNOKE is the global leading manufacturer in worldwide Vermicompost market with the market share of 8.79% in 2015. Compared to 2014, Vermicompost market managed to increase sales by 24.89% to 38.09 M USD worldwide in 2015. Overall, the Vermicompost performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

Our research report gives the global Vermicompost market size, shares, revenue, key regions, value, capacity, production and consumption and other more. Also, Vermicompost market report study classifies the Vermicompost analysis data by region, type and application, and manufacturers, likewise examines the future trends, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, risks and entry barriers, market position, market share, growth rate, sales channels, distributors.



Major Regions Play Vital Role in Vermicompost Market are:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

Top Manufacturers Operating in Global Vermicompost Market are:

MyNOKE

NutriSoil

Davo’s Worm Farms

Earthworm

Wormpower

Kahariam Farms

SAOSIS

Sri Gayathri Biotec

Jialiming

Dirt Dynasty

SLO County Worm Farm

Agrilife

Suman Vermi Compost

Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

History Year: 2014-2018 || Base Year: 2018 || Estimated Year: 2019 || Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Type Wise Segmentation:

Africa Night Crwlers Vermicomposting

Lumbricus Rebellus Vermicomposting

Others

Application Wise Segmentation:

Home Gardening

Landscaping

Golf Courses

Horticultural Industry



Profound study about market status (2014-2018), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise Products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Vermicompost market.

The key insights of the report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Vermicompost manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2014-2018 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of Vermicompost industry.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Vermicompost Industry before evaluating its feasibility.





