Big Switch Powers Hybrid Cloud with VPCs Everywhere and Cloud-Based Management

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Switch Networks ®, the Cloud-First Networking company, today announced new hybrid cloud networking products and features within its Cloud-First Networking portfolio: general availability of Big Cloud Fabric™ (BCF) for AWS VPC management, introduction of Global VPCs (G-VPCs), and a cloud-based service of its Multi-Cloud Director (MCD). These solutions address the challenges presented by hybrid environments and shadow IT, including lack of operational consistency, visibility and governance.



Just as AWS uncomplicated networking with its Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) construct to deliver Networking-as-a-Service, Big Switch leverages VPCs on-prem, Enterprise VPCs (E-VPCs), to uncomplicate on-prem networking in enterprise data center. With E-VPC based on-prem Network-as-a-Service, BCF delivers zero-touch Day0/Day1/Day2 network operations to simplify deployment and change management, intent-driven automated provisioning to make the network “invisible” and deep contextual visibility to rapidly resolve “app versus network” issues. BCF’s SDN controller further automates E-VPC’s L2/L3 networking through integration with VMware (vSphere, NSX, vSAN and VxRail), Nutanix HCI, Kubernetes, OpenStack and RedHat OpenShift, ensuring that the on-prem network operates at the speed of VMs and containers.

Big Cloud Fabric Controller for AWS Public Cloud

BCF for AWS addresses the growing need for enterprise IT to manage and control shadow IT, enabling IT organizations with full visibility and control of AWS VPCs including discovery, visualization, and troubleshooting VPCs across multiple user accounts. The BCF capabilities offer an easy-to-deploy, cost-effective management approach for enterprise networking teams whose responsibilities extend into AWS, while ensuring operational consistency and compliance in a NetOps, CloudOps, DevOps multi-team environment. BCF for AWS is available via Amazon Marketplace, as both a free and premium version.

Global VPCs (G-VPCs) for Hybrid Cloud Network-as-a-Service

Public cloud VPC/VNet and Big Switch’s E-VPC simplify networking for each environment, but not across hybrid cloud. To address this, Big Switch is introducing a new technology, a Global VPC, to enable multi-tenant Networking-as-a-Service across hybrid cloud. Inspired by Google Cloud’s globally-relevant VPC, BCF extends the G-VPC across all deployments: data centers, edge clouds and multiple public clouds. G-VPCs fully abstract the underlying infrastructure and provide a single API interface to globally deploy and manage hybrid cloud services. Enterprises benefit greatly from G-VPCs because they can instantiate tenants across hybrid cloud, regardless of underlying network variations.

Multi-Cloud-Director - Cloud Service for Hybrid Cloud Management

Big Switch is announcing a new cloud-based service version of its Multi-Cloud Director - Cloud Service (MCD-CS), the first vendor to offer a cloud-based dashboard. With MCD-CS, IT teams can securely access and operate all of their BCF deployments from MCD’s multi-tenant cloud dashboard, anywhere and at any time. MCD-CS enables Big Switch to provide IT organizations with hybrid cloud intelligence including optimal capacity planning, design best practices, automatic security alerts, scheduled upgrades and infrastructure consistency, while ensuring a common governance model through built-in role-based access control.

Automated Deployment Across Hybrid Cloud

Big Switch is leveraging Terraform, an open-source cloud automation tool, to automatically deploy VPCs and G-VPCs across hybrid cloud. Unlike on-prem-only tools such as Chef and Puppet, Terraform allows hybrid cloud infrastructure to be expressed as code blueprint, which can be versioned, shared and/or reused for safe and efficient change management with minimum admin interaction.

Expected Synergies with AWS Outposts

As public cloud providers extend their infrastructure to on-prem data centers through solutions such as AWS Outposts, Big Switch’s Cloud-First Networking portfolio is ideally suited for these data centers acting as hybrid clouds. With BCF for AWS, IT would be able to manage Outposts’ VPCs and extend IT governance, with the assumption that Outposts will be an extension of AWS and will support AWS Marketplace solutions. MCD and MCD-CS provide a single dashboard for managing BCF E-VPCs and G-VPCs on-prem, in AWS and on Outposts.

About Big Switch

Big Switch Networks is the Cloud-First Networking company, bringing public cloud-style networking and hybrid cloud consistency to organizations around the world. The company provides data center switching, visibility and analytics solutions for on-premises clouds, public clouds and multi-cloud environments that enable companies of all sizes to increase operational efficiency and business agility, while reducing networking costs. Big Switch was founded in 2010, with roots in the original Stanford research team that invented software-defined networking. Big Switch Networks is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. The company is funded from leading venture capital firms, including: Dell Technologies Capital, Index Ventures, Intel Capital, Khosla Ventures, MSD Capital, Morgenthaler Ventures, Redpoint and Silverlake Waterman.

