Partnerize Wins Digiday Technology Award for Affiliate Marketing

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partnerize , a leading partner automation solution for global brands, today announced that its Platform has been selected as the Digiday Technology Awards Best Affiliate Network. The AI-Powered Partnerize Partner Automation Platform is a SaaS solution to manage all aspects of partnerships, including but not limited to affiliate partnerships.



Instead of focusing on managed services like a traditional affiliate network, Partnerize delivers advanced technology to bring intelligence and automation to functions traditionally performed by brand teams manually or by affiliate networks and their staff. These include automated partner discovery, industry-leading commission-setting, real-time reporting, and worldwide payments to 350,000+ businesses and individuals in the constantly expanding Partnerize global partner ecosystem.

“This recognition is a fantastic honor,” said Charlie Calabrese, VP-Operations at Partnerize. “We are proud to have grown our technology lead in 2019, and look forward to making more great advances for our clients and partners in 2020.”

Partnerize has won several major technology and innovation awards during the past 12 months, including 2019 Best Performance MarketingTechnology at the International Performance Marketing Awards, and the Pinnacle Award for Best Affiliate Marketing Innovation at the Affiliate Summit East Conference.

Partnerize has pioneered AI and machine learning to bring unprecedented intelligence to partner management. New features include:

Intelligent Partner Discovery - helps individual brands identify new partners likely to deliver sales and other conversions at scale.



- helps individual brands identify new partners likely to deliver sales and other conversions at scale. Smart Alerts - real-time notifications that signal when sudden changes in data indicate possible fraud or execution issues.



- real-time notifications that signal when sudden changes in data indicate possible fraud or execution issues. Smart Forecasts - partner performance predictions that forecast future results to the individual partner level.

This year, the company also showcased its reimagined commissioning tools and advanced mobile tracking capabilities . The Platform also benefitted from extensive usability enhancements to streamline workflows, improve navigation, simplify payments, visualize data, and reduce steps to revenue.

About Partnerize

Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The AI-powered Partnerize Partner Automation Platform delivers data-driven intelligence and industry-leading management tools that are essential for materially improving ROI from this fast-growing sales channel. The world’s leading companies, including 63 top retailers, 11 international airlines, 8 of the largest telecoms, and more than 200 other global brands rely on Partnerize to drive and manage more than $6B in partner sales and $500M in partner payments every year. For more information on how Partnerize can grow your partnerships and business, please visit https://partnerize.com .

