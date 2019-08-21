Blue Ridge Delivers Record Growth for 1ˢᵗ Half 2019

Investments in Customer Success Drive Hyper-Growth in New Accounts and Customer Retention Rates

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ridge, provider of comprehensive, cloud-native supply chain planning solutions, announced today that it has achieved continued growth in the first half of 2019. The company delivered new-name customer growth of 20 percent and contracted revenue growth of 29 percent for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018. Highlights for the first half of 2019 also include the addition of new key executives, as well as increased partnership development activities.



“Our continued focus on partnering with customers every day to solve real-world business problems has created competitive advantages for wholesale distributors and retailers as well as for Blue Ridge,” said Jim Byrnes, Chief Executive Officer, Blue Ridge. “This year’s investments in leadership and technologies – including pre-built connectors and partnerships with companies like NetSuite – support our vision to deliver the market’s fastest time-to-value and a virtually frictionless initiation process for supply chain solutions.”

Blue Ridge Highlights from the 1 st half of 2019 include:



Increased overall new customer additions by 20 percent and achieved contracted revenue growth of 29 percent for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018.



Achieved record-setting revenues for the 1 st half of 2019, having added several marquee brands to the Company’s portfolio of cloud supply chain solutions. New customers include: Ammex Inc., Atea AS, Bob Mills Furniture, Boxercraft, Chambers & Chambers, Epic Wine & Spirits, Hillsdale Furniture, HVAC Distributors, Max Finkelstein, Packaging Wholesalers, Prime Line, TriEnda/Penda Corporation and Witmer Public Safety Group.





half of 2019, having added several marquee brands to the Company’s portfolio of cloud supply chain solutions. New customers include: Ammex Inc., Atea AS, Bob Mills Furniture, Boxercraft, Chambers & Chambers, Epic Wine & Spirits, Hillsdale Furniture, HVAC Distributors, Max Finkelstein, Packaging Wholesalers, Prime Line, TriEnda/Penda Corporation and Witmer Public Safety Group. Maintained an industry-leading customer retention rate of 97 percent.





Achieved Oracle’s ‘Built For NetSuite’ status for Blue Ridge Planning for NetSuite , a solution built using Oracle NetSuite’s SuiteCloud Computing Platform. This status makes it easier for retailers and distributors to accurately spot, plan and predict changes in customer behavior, improve service levels and assure product availability to customers without creating a costly inventory surplus.





, a solution built using Oracle NetSuite’s SuiteCloud Computing Platform. This status makes it easier for retailers and distributors to accurately spot, plan and predict changes in customer behavior, improve service levels and assure product availability to customers without creating a costly inventory surplus. The Company added Cliff Isaacson as Executive Vice President of Product Strategy and Jeff Jenkins as Chief Revenue Officer. Cliff joined Blue Ridge as a co-founder of Prolific Virtue, where he developed a best-in-class pricing solution. Jeff joined Blue Ridge from TeamWorks, where he served as Chief Executive Officer.





Blue Ridge Global Vice President of Product Development Santhosh Srirambhatla was named to the 2019 Provider “Pros to Know” by Supply & Demand Chain Executive , recognized in the March issue of the publication. The award recognizes software individuals who helped their supply chain clients or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet the significant challenges in the year ahead.





, recognized in the issue of the publication. The award recognizes software individuals who helped their supply chain clients or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet the significant challenges in the year ahead. Conducted the Company’s second annual survey of customers and NAW SmartBrief readers to better understand their supply chain plans for continued business expansion and digitization. The results revealed that a majority of wholesale distributors cite complex demand patterns as their greatest challenge. Those results and more can be found in the 2019 State of the Wholesale Supply Chain Industry Report.





Held 2019 BLUEPRINT Conferences in Atlanta and Oslo, increasing attendance by 30 percent compared to the 2018 events. Wholesale and retail distribution companies learned from customer talks delivered by Breakthru Beverage, Highline Aftermarket and K. Ekrheim.

About Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge supply chain solutions are the most accurate way for retailers and distributors to spot changes in customer demand before they happen. Traditional forecasting and planning solutions weren’t designed to keep up with today’s increasingly unpredictable consumer behavior. In a world where the only constant is change, Blue Ridge provides more certainty, more speed, and more assurance – so companies can see the why behind the buy and respond faster to the unexpected. That’s why major retailers and distributors rely on Blue Ridge for a more foreseeable future. For more information, go to www.blueridgeglobal.com .





Media Contact:

Will Haraway

Backbeat Marketing

william@backbeatmarketing.com

404.593.8320



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.