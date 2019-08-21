ClearForMe Launches New Website, Adding Product Finder Tool to Make Product Discovery Easy with Ingredient Transparency and Personalization

The SaaS beauty platform is improving the shopping experience for online shoppers, retailers and brands alike by managing the most comprehensive ingredient database on the market

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ClearForMe – the software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that makes beauty product discovery easy, announces the launch of its new website. With the addition of its Product Finder (tool), beauty product discovery is easier for online shoppers, retailers and brands alike. Users can search for products with specific ingredients and/or exclude ingredients to find the best products for their sensitivities, needs, goals, etc.



Ingredient transparency is a growing trend within the beauty and skincare industry, as empowered consumers are demanding to know what ingredients are used in their everyday beauty products. ClearForMe manages the most comprehensive ingredient database on the market, housing over 180,000 different ingredients to make product discovery an effortless process. Online shoppers can simply go to ClearForMe’s website and use the Product Finder to filter through thousands of products, choosing which ingredients they would like to include or exclude, as well as filter by type of beauty product. The database immediately pulls up a wide array of products from different brands that specifically fit the shopper’s needs.



“Everyone expects and deserves quick and easy access to ingredients in the products they use every day,” said Sabrina Noorani, Founder and CEO of ClearForMe. “I know what it’s like to struggle to find beauty products with or without certain ingredients that I personally couldn’t use. My goal is to provide a solution that every online shopper enjoys using, and helps retailers and brands monetize ingredient transparency.”

While proven beneficial to online shoppers, ClearForMe’s platform is also helping retailers and brands improve transparency and gain customer loyalty. Its API integration can be easily implemented on an existing website to increase customer engagement with a personalized shopping experience for customers and enhance searchability within retailers to help brands match with new customers. ClearForMe’s most recent partnerships with Credo – the largest and fastest-growing clean beauty retailer, and Truth in Aging – a company offering truthful guidance to those seeking to improve health through beauty products, have successfully implemented a data-driven approach to enhance customer experience and increase sales.

For more information on ClearForMe and to try the Product Finder, visit https://clearforme.com/ .

About ClearForMe

ClearForMe is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that makes beauty product discovery easier for brands, retailers and consumers. With more than 180,000 ingredients, ClearForMe manages the most comprehensive cosmetic ingredient database on the market. Its unique application programming interface (API) helps consumers understand ingredients and discover and shop for products that are personalized based on their unique preferences and needs. Its platform has led to increased engagement, average order values, and conversion rates for retailers and brands. ClearForMe offers three main services to revolutionize the online shopping experience:



Ingredient Widget to integrate with PDPs (product description pages) to list full ingredient lists, display definitions, and tailored product recommendations

Product Finder to enable customers to find products based on specific ingredients and characteristics

Custom Ingredient Filters which help develop custom solutions for each business’ clear beauty needs

