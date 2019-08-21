Qlik Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Both Cloud-Based Business Intelligence & Analytics and Smart, Augmented BI & Analytics

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik announced today that the company has been named to the Constellation ShortList for both the Cloud-Based Business Intelligence & Analytics list and the Smart, Augmented BI & Analytics list in Q3 2019. The technology vendors and service providers included in the Constellation ShortList have proven to offer the key requirements for early adopters pursuing digital transformation initiatives.



“Qlik is consistently delivering innovation designed to help organizations lead with data through our cloud-first, enterprise SaaS analytics platform. This includes enhancements ranging from our multi-cloud and Kubernetes microservice architectures that enables enterprise flexibility and choice, to AI and natural language capabilities that help increase data literacy and data-driven decision making across the business,” said Mike Potter, Qlik CTO. “We’re proud to have these innovations recognized by Constellation Research, reflecting the success and trust of customers who are investing in Qlik’s vision of the 3rd generation of data and analytics for transformation.”

Being acknowledged in both reports reflects the depth and variety of enhancements Qlik delivered over the past year, further validating the company’s position as a cloud-first, SaaS-driven leader that increases the value of data for customers through modern self-service analytics. These enhancements include:

Qlik’s transformation to a cloud-first, full enterprise SaaS vendor allowing customers of any size to start their analytics journey with Qlik in the cloud. This evolution is supported by Qlik’s cloud-native, Kubernetes-based architecture, which aligns Qlik’s analytics platform with customers’ cloud-first corporate strategies. Qlik offers unparalleled deployment choice and flexibility within a seamless experience for users through broad multi-cloud deployment options, all available under a single subscription licensing model.



Associative Insights , which builds on Qlik’s continually evolving augmented intelligence and machine learning capabilities. This powerful feature combines Qlik’s associative and cognitive engines to suggest hidden insights in data, directly expanding a user’s data literacy by augmenting their intelligence as they explore their data.





, which builds on Qlik’s continually evolving augmented intelligence and machine learning capabilities. This powerful feature combines Qlik’s associative and cognitive engines to suggest hidden insights in data, directly expanding a user’s data literacy by augmenting their intelligence as they explore their data. Insight Bot TM, which gives customers a fast and easy way to ask questions and discover insights through natural language directly within Qlik Sense ® and through popular tools such as Slack, Skype and Microsoft Teams. With each question, Insight Bot instantly surfaces relevant charts and insights, including key drivers, comparisons, predictions and more, with a self-learning AI that makes the system progressively smarter with each question, driving deeper insights while improving user data literacy.

“Organizations seeking BI and analytics systems are increasingly demanding cloud-deployment options and augmented capabilities,” said Doug Henschen, VP and principal analyst at Constellation Research. “With Qlik Sense Enterprise on Kubernetes, the vendor introduced a Linux-based, microservices architecture designed for container-based hybrid- and multi-cloud deployment. Augmented improvements include an Associative Insights feature that surfaces latent insights while the Crunch Data acquisition introduced natural language and bot capabilities. These advances put Qlik on two of our ShortLists for cutting-edge BI and analytics buying criteria.”

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is frequently updated every six months to reflect rapidly changing market conditions.

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, one where everyone can use data to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. Only Qlik offers end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics solutions that help organizations access and transform all their data into value. Qlik helps companies lead with data to see more deeply into customer behavior, reinvent business processes, discover new revenue streams, and balance risk and reward. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

©2019 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders.

Disclaimer

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

Media Contact: Derek Lyons

Email: derek.lyons@qlik.com

Phone: 617-658-5310



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.