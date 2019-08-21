GlobalTranz Named a Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., a leading technology and third-party logistics solutions company providing award-winning Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, logistics service providers and carriers has been selected as a Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain.



GlobalTranz was selected due to its industry-leading solutions that drive supply chain efficiency for 25,000+ customers across North America. The company has introduced a number of market-leading technology solutions to the market in the past year, including the new GTZcommandTM Transportation Management System, and GTZampTM, a next-generation digital freight matching solution that combines the speed and ease of DFM with multi-movement planning capabilities.

“We are honored to have been named a Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain,” said Renee Krug, CEO of GlobalTranz. “This recognition is a testament to the strength of our client relationships, the solutions we offer, and our talented team members whose dedication is essential to our success.”

Every year, SupplyChainBrain recognizes 100 companies that support and drive customer success in logistics. The publication surveys thousands of supply chain professionals over a six-month period to analyze the top partners in the industry. Respondents are asked to name companies that have made a significant impact on their supply chain efficiency, customer service and overall performance.

“For seventeen years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services,” said Brad Berger, SupplyChainBrain publisher. “This year’s field of nominees was competitive and inspiring – coming from all sectors of supply chain management. GlobalTranz should be proud to be named amongst the 100 Great!”

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is leading the logistics software and services market in innovative technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2019, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #8 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.

