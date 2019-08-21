Registration For IIL’s IPM Day Online Conference Is Now Open

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Institute for Learning, Inc. (IIL) continues to push boundaries with the lineup of presenters for International Project Management Day Online Conference (IPM Day). On November 7, 2019, IIL will launch its 16th edition of IPM Day. This well-known event combines learning, networking, Q&A’s, earning PDUs and much more.



IPM Day was first introduced in 2004 and takes place every year on the first Thursday of November. The goal of IPM Day is to recognize and appreciate the value that project managers and their teams bring to their organizations and to society. Project Managers dedicate a countless number of hours, resources, creativity and more to serve the needs of people, communities, cities and even countries all around the globe. We are grateful for them and the work they do.

“As we approach IPM Day, we enter one of the most exciting times of the year”, says E. LaVerne Johnson, Founder, President and CEO at IIL. “It is an amazing way for us to give back to the project management community. We are humbled by the tens of thousands of professionals that join us every year as we take a moment to recognize our project managers.”

The theme of this year’s conference ‘Focusing On What Matters’, is reflected in the presentations of prominent thought leaders and industry experts who share their knowledge at this event. To highlight a few sessions: the highly respected project management expert Dr. Harold Kerzner will speak about The Need to Focus on Business Benefits and Value. Melissa Bader, Principle Program Manager at Microsoft will deliver a presentation on Becoming a Data Quality Expert.

Fully aware of the ever-changing business landscape, Project Management Institute’s (PMI)® new CEO Sunil Prashara’s keynote session covers his thoughts on the future of PMI® and the future of the project management profession. Dr. Diane Hamilton, author and behavioral expert, will discuss the importance of curiosity in an organization, as well as providing tools and techniques to build curiosity in your business.

All in all, IPM Day is an event you don’t want to miss. And for a price of just $59 when you register before November 7, you don’t have to! Get registered today.

About IIL (International Institute for Learning, Inc.)

IIL’s dedication to organizational improvement using Intelligence, Integrity, and Innovation has solidified itself as a dedicated learning partner to thousands of global organizations for over 25 years. Classroom, virtual, on-demand courses, online conferences and customized learning solutions aim to not only educate, but empower participants. Learn more at https://www.iil.com .

Lori Milhaven

Email: lori.milhaven@iil.com

Phone number: (212) 515-5121



