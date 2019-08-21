SimpliSafe's New Smart Lock Guards Your Home's Most Vulnerable Point With Style

/EIN News/ -- SimpliSafe's Ultra-Thin Smart Lock Will Launch in September



BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpliSafe ® , maker of award-winning home security systems, today announced the release of the SimpliSafe Smart Lock, designed to secure your entire home with a single touch.

At 0.9 inches, the SimpliSafe Smart Lock is the thinnest on the market,1 adding a powerful layer of protection to a home's most vulnerable entry point, the front door. It joins SimpliSafe’s comprehensive array of fully integrated home protection technologies and services.

The majority of break-ins happen through unlocked entry points. The SimpliSafe Smart Lock ensures your doors are always locked — even if you forget. Set up the SimpliLock™ customizable auto-timer so that your door locks every sixty seconds. Or lock it from anywhere in the world — and arm your system at the same time — with the SimpliSafe app.2 The SimpliSafe Smart Lock can also be locked or unlocked using the included PIN Pad, with the SimpliSafe Keypad or Key Fob, or with your original key.

"Many smart locks are large and bulky — they stick out from the door, physically and visually," says Dirk Ahlgrim, Head of Design at SimpliSafe. "We designed the SimpliSafe Smart Lock to be slim and modern, as well as easy and fast to install."

The SimpliSafe Smart Lock works closely with the complete SimpliSafe system to protect your home inside and out. If someone is approaching your home, the SimpliSafe Video Doorbell Pro and SimpliSafe Security Camera alert your phone. You can engage the entire system by saying “Alexa, arm SimpliSafe”— or using your Google Assistant or SimpliSafe app2 — arming every sensor-guarded door and window, activating motion and glassbreak sensors, and locking your doors.

"Imagine being able to lock down your home from anywhere," said Chad Laurans, SimpliSafe's founder and CEO. "With the SimpliSafe Smart Lock and SimpliLock™ automatic lock timer, you’ll always know your home is safe. You'll never have to sit through a meeting worrying about whether you left the front door unlocked. You'll never have to stay home for a contractor again, or panic when your child leaves her backpack at school with the house key inside.”

Key Features of SimpliSafe Smart Lock:

Remote lock and unlock 2

Personalized PIN codes for household members and frequent visitors, and unique temporary guest PINs

Extra long battery life, up to one year

PIN Pad lights up for easy night use

Auto-lock engages after too many incorrect PIN attempts

Three stylish color combinations: Nickel, Cloud, and Obsidian

Smartphone alerts for every lock and unlock combine to form a timeline of activity, showing who is coming and going from your home 2

Door damage prevention keeps the deadbolt from extending unless the door is shut3

The SimpliSafe Smart Lock will be available for purchase online at simplisafe.com on September 15th for $99. On October 13th, it will be on shelves exclusively at Best Buy, and available for purchase at bestbuy.com (online Best Buy preorders start October 1st). The Smart Lock works with any All New SimpliSafe system, and a standalone lock will be released in the near future.

About SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe was the first to offer homeowners professional-grade monitored home security with no long-term contracts and at radically fair prices. SimpliSafe now protects over 3 million people. The company remains committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure.

SimpliSafe and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries. SimpliLock is the trademark of SimpliSafe in the US and other countries. Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

Media Contacts

LaunchSquad for SimpliSafe

617-945-1915

simplisafe@launchsquad.com

Based on publicly available measurements of leading smart lock brands, where a smart lock is defined as a door-locking device that can be controlled by a smartphone app. App control requires $24.99/month Interactive Monitoring plan. Door damage prevention requires an entry sensor to be installed on the door.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.