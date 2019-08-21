LogMeIn’s New UCC Solution, GoToConnect, Wins TMC’s 2019 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) today announced that GoToConnect , its new integrated Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) solution, has won a Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award by TMC. The award recognizes the best business communications products and services that were launched or greatly improved upon within the past 12 months.



GoToConnect, which was launched in April 2019 along with the introduction of LogMeIn’s new GoTo UCC portfolio brand, is an intuitive, fully unified collaboration platform that offers best-in-class web, audio and video conferencing, presence, VoIP calling, SMS/text messaging, visual voicemail and more in one application. The platform is fully integrated, allowing users to easily switch between different modes of communication – and communicate internally and externally – via a web browser or desktop app.

“The way people work is changing. There are more technology choices than ever before and we are dealing with a global and often remote workforce. These new challenges mean that IT is looking to consolidate their collaboration tools to a single vendor with a single source of management. At the same time employees need an easy-to-use platform that makes them more productive while allowing them to communicate where and how they want. This is why we created GoToConnect,” said Mark Strassman, Senior Vice President and General Manager, UCC at LogMeIn. “GoToConnect leverages the best of our GoToMeeting and Jive products together in a unified, intuitive solution to give both IT leaders and employees the tools they need to get work done. We’re honored for the recognition from TMC and excited to see GoToConnect resonate so well among customers and industry analysts, and look forward to continuing our innovation in the UCC space.”

GoToConnect is currently available in the United States, Mexico and Brazil, with plans to expand further internationally this summer. GoToConnect was also one of the products within LogMeIn’s UCC portfolio recently named as a Challenger in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide.



For more information about TMC and the awards, please visit www.tmcnet.com

For more information on GoToConnect please visit: www.goto.com/connect

About LogMeIn's Unified Communications and Collaboration Portfolio

A recognized market leader in Unified Communications and Collaboration, LogMeIn has the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of UCC solutions that create simpler, more intelligent ways for people to meet, connect, market, sell and train, to deepen relationships and drive better outcomes. These include award-winning products under the GoTo portfolio brand, such as GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, Grasshopper and Jive, as well as the recently announced GoToConnect and GoToRoom solutions. LogMeIn’s combined UCC products support over 28 million users per month, with over 1.5 billion conferencing minutes a month contributing to over 8 million meetings per month, and nearly 20 billion voice minutes per year.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.



About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter , @tmcnet .

