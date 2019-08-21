Global Patch Management Market Insights & Opportunities to 2024 - Increasing Market for Mobile & Web Platforms Presents Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patch Management Market by Component (Patch Management Software and Services), Service (Consulting, Support & Integration), Deployment (Cloud and On-Premises), Vertical (BFSI, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global patch management market size is estimated to grow from USD 589 million in 2019 to USD 979 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2019 to 2024.

The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the patch management market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report segments the patch management market by component (patch management software and services), service (consulting, training and education, and support and integration), deployment (on-premises and cloud), vertical, and region.

Patch management software segment to hold a higher market share during the forecast period

Patch management software enables business enterprises to review, understand, test, deploy, and reconcile the deployment state for software product updates. It also automates the up-gradation process to keep all applications up-to-date with the latest patches. Furthermore, it helps correct problems, close vulnerabilities, and improve product functionalities, which are essential for the stability of IT infrastructure in most environments.

Software vendors publish the patches in 4 different approaches, namely, binary executable patch, source code patch, service pack, and firmware patch. The patches for proprietary software can be published as binary executables, as the source codes are withheld by their vendors. These patches modify or replace the specified files of software programs when users execute the patches.

Source code patches often come out of open-source projects or shareware and are published via author websites or open-source directories, such as SourceForge and CodePlex. Service packs are bulky patches that can significantly change programs delivered as new software packages, whereas firmware patches are used to update the internal control over hardware devices.

Cloud deployment to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period

The cloud deployment segment simplifies and strengthens patch management by moving all infrastructure, content, and device management operations to a centralized environment available 247 globally. Several business enterprises can connect with mobile devices and bridge the gap of missing/critical patches through automated patch management and cloud services.

Furthermore, cloud deployment offers a unified way in the form of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based security services to secure business applications. It is also beneficial for organizations with strict budgets for security investments. It is the most preferred deployment for securing web and mobile applications and is used by most of the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) as it is easy to maintain and upgrade.

North America to have the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is a frontrunner in technological adoption. The patch management market in North America is very competitive due to the presence of a large number of solution providers. The North American market is highly regulated and controlled by various government standards and regulations. The major economies in this region are the US and Canada. The US and Canada have been expansively implementing patch management applications to avoid ransomware attacks.

North America has developed a robust infrastructure for the implementation of cybersecurity solutions. The deep penetration of internet applications and an increase in vulnerable devices in North America have given rise to different vulnerabilities causing miscellaneous ransomware attacks. This is evident from the fact that HIMSS Healthcare and Cross-Sector Cybersecurity report published in 2018, identified the flaws with Intel Central Processing Unit (CPU) hardware making it vulnerable to side-channel attacks. And as per the National Vulnerability Database (NVD) maintained by National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and Common Vulnerability and Exposures (CVE) database maintained by MITRE, over 14,500 new vulnerabilities in 2017 was recorded compared to 2,000 till March 2018.

Competitive Analysis



Key players in the global patch management market include vendors such as International Business Machines (IBM), Symantec Corporation (Symantec), Micro Focus International plc (Micro Focus), Qualys, Inc. (Qualys), SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. (SolarWinds), Ivanti, ManageEngine, ConnectWise, LLC. (ConnectWise), Avast Software (Avast), Automox Inc. (Automox), Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft), GFI Software, Jamf Software, LLC (Jamf), Chef Software Inc. (Chef Software), and SysAid Technologies Ltd. (SysAid Technologies).

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in the patch management market in the following ways:

The overall patch management market revenue stream has been estimated based on the revenues generated by vendors, offering patch management software and services, wherein services are inclusive of consulting, training and education, and support and integration services. The report provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. The market numbers are split further into regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

The report helps the stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report will help the stakeholders understand the competitors and gain more insights to better their market position. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product developments, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Patch Management Market

4.2 Market By Component, 2019

4.3 Market By Service, 2019-2024

4.4 Market Market Share of Top 3 Verticals and Regions, 2019

4.5 Market By Deployment, 2019

4.6 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Vulnerabilities to Promote Patch Management Solutions

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Up-To-Date OS/Applications

5.2.1.3 Increasing Deployment of Third-Party Applications

5.2.1.4 Favorable Government Regulations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Low Priority of Vulnerability Remediation

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Cultural Shift From Manual to Automated Patch Management

5.2.3.2 Increasing Market for Mobile and Web Platforms

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness About Cybersecurity

5.2.4.2 Application Compatibility and Patch Testing Issues

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Micro Focus

5.3.2 Anunta Technologies

5.3.3 Heimdal Security

5.3.4 GFI Software

5.4 Opportunities for Managed Service Providers

5.4.1 Palisade Secure

5.4.2 Anunta Technologies

6 Patch Management Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Patch Management Software

6.2.1 Need to Eliminate Vulnerabilities and Improve Product Functionalities to Drive Growth of Patch Management Software Segment

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Growing Need to Safeguard Mobile as Well as Web Applications to Drive Growth of Services Segment

7 Patch Management Market By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Consulting

7.2.1 Need to Prevent Revenue Losses, Minimize Risks, Understand Maturity of Security Solutions, and Enhance Security in Existing It Systems to Fuel Growth of Consulting Segment

7.3 Training and Education

7.3.1 Increasing Demand of Critical Skills for Improving Overall Security of Personal Devices, Laptops, and Other Computing Devices Driving Growth of Training and Education Segment

7.4 Support and Integration

7.4.1 Technology Shift From Traditional to Digital Payments for Improving Customer Experience Driving Growth of Support and Integration Segment

8 Patch Management Market By Feature

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Vulnerability Management

8.2.1 Increasing Demand for API-Based Integration Services to Fuel the Adoption of Vulnerability Management Applications

8.3 Compliance Management and Reporting

8.3.1 Rising Demand for Reporting Various Vulnerabilities to Fuel the Adoption of Compliance Management and Reporting Applications

9 Patch Management Market By Deployment

9.1 Introduction

9.2 On-Premises

9.2.1 Growing Need to Safeguard Sensitive Data, Financial Records, Accounting Information, and Money Transfers to Fuel the Growth of On-Premises Deployment

9.3 Cloud

9.3.1 Need to Bridge the Gap of Missing/Critical Patches Through Automated Patch Management to Drive the Growth of Cloud Deployment

10 Patch Management Market By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.2.1 Growing Need to Monitor and Report Missing/Operation Critical Patches to Drive Growth of Market in BFSI Vertical

10.3 Government and Defense

10.3.1 Need for Secured Defense-Based Systems and Applications Driving Growth of Market in Defense Vertical

10.4 Retail

10.4.1 Need to Reduce Cyber Risks and Maintain It Infrastructure Security to Drive the Market Growth in Retail Vertical

10.5 Healthcare

10.5.1 Need to Protect Patient Data and Payment Information to Drive the Market Growth in Healthcare Vertical

10.6 IT and Telecom

10.6.1 Increased Attacks on Critical Infrastructure to Drive the Market Growth in IT and Telecom Vertical

10.7 Education

10.7.1 Need to Avoid Bug-Affected Applications and Systems Driving the Market Growth in Education Vertical

10.8 Others

11 Patch Management Market By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 United States

11.2.1.1 Rapid Growth in Technological Innovations and Increased use of the Internet to Drive the Growth of the Patch Management Market in the US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Government Initiatives to Secure Network System to Set the Growth of the Market in Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 United Kingdom

11.3.1.1 Government Regulations Working as a Catalyst to Drive the Growth of the Market in the UK

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 Changing Market Dynamics Due to Business Expansion Strategies By Large Enterprises to Fuel the Growth of the Patch Management Market in Germany

11.3.3 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Changing Paradigm of Cybersecurity Industry to Drive the Growth of Patch Management Technology in China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Adoption of Patch Management Solutions for Third-Party Application Providers to Drive the Market in Japan

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 Government Initiatives to Fuel the Growth of the Market in India

11.4.4 Australia and New Zealand

11.4.4.1 Adoption of Cybersecurity Regulations to Drive the Growth of the Market in ANZ

11.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Middle East

11.5.1.1 Adoption of Patch Management Solution By Enterprises to Improve Security to Drive the Growth of the Market in the Middle East

11.5.2 Africa

11.5.2.1 Changing Paradigm of the Cybersecurity Industry to Drive the Growth of Patch Management Technology in Africa

11.6 Latin America

11.6.1 Brazil

11.6.1.1 Growing Adoption of Patch Management Solution By Enterprises to Improve Business Security in Brazil

11.6.2 Mexico

11.6.2.1 Recent Government Initiatives to Drive the Growth of the Market in Mexico

11.6.3 Rest of Latin America

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.3 Innovators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 IBM

13.3 Symantec

13.4 Micro Focus

13.5 Qualys

13.6 SolarWinds

13.7 Ivanti

13.8 ManageEngine, a Division of Zoho Corporation

13.9 ConnectWise

13.10 Avast

13.11 Automox

13.12 Microsoft

13.13 GFI Languard Software

13.14 Jamf

13.15 Chef Software

13.16 SysAid Technologies

