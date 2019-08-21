Global $36Bn Thermoplastic Composites Market Analysis to 2024 - Key Players are BASF, Celanese, SABIC, DowDuPont, Koninklijke DSM, Toray Industries, and Lanxess
The "Thermoplastic Composites Market by Resin Type (Polypropylene, Polyamide, Polyetheretherketone, Hybrid), Fiber Type (Glass, Carbon, Mineral), Product Type (SFT, LFT, CFT, GMT), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The thermoplastic composites fiber market size is estimated to be USD 28 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 36 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.2%.
Thermoplastic composite is one of the fastest-growing composite materials due to its growing adoption in aerospace & defense, transportation, consumer goods & electronics, wind, sports & leisure, and construction applications. The thermoplastic composites market is mainly dominated by short fiber thermoplastic (SFT) due to high demand in automotive and consumer goods & electronics applications.
In SFT composites, the length of the fibers is generally less than 3mm. SFT composites are comparatively inexpensive than long fiber thermoplastic (LFT) and continuous fiber thermoplastic (CFT), and much more versatile in terms of processability.
However, the LFT segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the overall market. LFT composites offer superior mechanical properties and are suitable for use in applications where high ductility is required. Owing to the superior characteristics of LFT composites, they are highly preferred in aerospace & defense, transportation, wind, sports & leisure, and other applications.
The key players in the thermoplastic composites market include BASF SE (Germany), Celanese Corporation (US), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), DowDuPont Inc. (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), and Lanxess AG (Germany).
