Wrapify’s Attribution Suite Transforms Mobile OOH into Laser-Focused Digital Campaigns

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrapify , the performance-driven ad tech platform for brands powered by OOH and the gig-economy, today shared the early success of the company’s Attribution Suite, which launched in Q1 2018. A first-of-its-kind, the multi-channel ad-technology allows brands to capture, retarget, measure and scale out-of-home (OOH) advertising in order to digitally measure and attribute campaign efficacy and success.



According to eMarketer , OOH advertising is expected to grow faster than most other traditional ad mediums in 2019. As OOH continues to experience rapid growth, Wrapify works with brands to hyper-target locations and demographics via wrapped rideshare vehicles and provide OOH measurement by powerfully retargeting ads to continue reaching a captured audience on digital mediums.

Attribution Suite user, Alaska Airlines, integrated the platform into its media mix, capitalizing on the intersection of OOH and digital to promote specific flight routes and cities. As a result, the company saw significant campaign results including a 20 percent increase in online conversion rates, more than 41 million total OOH impressions and a lift in reach and frequency of the overall OOH and digital advertising in-market.

Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines managing director of marketing and advertising had this to say: “Wrapify was a great way for us to get unique OOH coverage while also providing the benefits of digital attribution.”

Wrapify is bridging the gap between this traditional medium and digital by creating a more transparent and seamless way for brands to measure exact impressions, online or in-app actions and foot traffic in a way that has never been possible before.

“In the past, it's been impossible for marketers to measure and attribute their ROI for OOH advertising efforts. We created the Wrapify Attribution Suite to fill this void,” said James Heller, CEO of Wrapify. "There's no other product on the market that provides advertisers with the tools to not only advertise on a moving out-of-home placement, but to measure its impact.”

About Wrapify

With a powerful combination of OOH, digital and the gig economy, Wrapify empowers Fortune 500 brands to reach audiences in an omnichannel environment - while delivering measurable, actionable analytics to prove its effectiveness. This high-recall ad tech platform combines the impact of out of home advertising with the scalability, targeting and accountability of digital.

Brands including AT&T, Coca-Cola and Salesforce reach and engage audiences that interact with Wrapified vehicles across channels and devices, driving awareness, attribution and conversion. Wrapify enables brands to target and scale ad campaigns nationwide, across screens and channels, as well as access to data in real-time to measure performance.

200,000+ drivers in the US use the Wrapify App to earn extra income simply by driving. Founded in 2015, Wrapify is headquartered in San Diego, CA. Learn more at wrapify.com.

