Global Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market Analysis by Product, Allergen Type, End-use, Diagnostic Test, Drug Class, and Region (2019-2026)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allergy Diagnostics And Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Instruments, Consumables), By Allergen Type (Inhaled, Drug), By End Use, By Diagnostic Test, By Drug Class, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global allergy diagnostics and therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 51.95 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 6.3%.



Increasing prevalence of allergic conditions coupled with adoption of immunoassay as diagnostic test is expected to serve this market with lucrative growth opportunities. According to the report published by the World Allergy Journal in May 2014, around 300 million cases of asthma and 200 to 250 million cases of food allergies were reported. This number is expected to increase over the forecast period due to sedentary lifestyle and poor dietary habits.



Rising industrial pollution, rapid urbanization in developing countries, and increasing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) concentrations are expected to result in increased prevalence of pollen induced respiratory disorder, thereby boosting the overall market growth over the forecast period. Emergence of technologically advanced products, such as MeDALL allergen-chip for allergy determination, is further expected to propel the market growth in the years to come.



The global market is highly competitive and is led by companies including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Omega Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, Stallergenes Greer, Lincoln Diagnostics, bioMerieux, HOB Biotech Group, Alcon Laboratories, Hycor Biomedical, and Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics. Most of the industry participants focus on the development of advanced products and technologies to gain competitive advantage. For instance, in March 2015, Stallergenes received approval for STG 320 in Japan, which is the first sublingual immunotherapy tablet used in the treatment of house dust mite allergy.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Instruments product segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 12.2% from 2019 to 2025 due to high demand for analyzers and laminators for allergy diagnostics

In vitro is expected to be the largest as well as fastest-growing test segment over the estimated period on account of rising demand for minimally invasive and allergen-specific tests

Antihistamines drug class led the allergy diagnostics and therapeutics market in 2018 due to its advantages, such as non sedating nature and minimum side effects with use of second generation antihistamines in allergy treatment

Immunotherapy vaccines is expected to register the maximum CAGR from 2019 to 2025 owing to extensive R&D in the field and advent of sublingual immunotherapy tablets in the treatment of allergic rhinitis

For instance, in April 2014, the U.S. FDA approved a five-grass pollen sublingual tablet (Ex-Oralair) by Stallergenes, which is used in the treatment of pollen allergy

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.1.1 Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics market Outlook, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Outlook

2.4 Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market Summary, 2018



Chapter 3 Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market analysis

3.1.2 Ancillary market Analysis

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Technology Timeline Overview

3.3.1 Technology Timeline Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics changing technology & adoption

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.4.1 List of regulatory bodies

3.5 Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market driver analysis

3.5.1.1 Increasing incidences of allergy diseases

3.5.1.2 Increasing demand for IVD tests for allergy diagnosis

3.5.1.3 Introduction of technologically advance allergy diagnostics products

3.5.1.4 Growing healthcare expenditure triggering development of effective allergy diagnostic & therapeutic products

3.5.2 Market restraint analysis

3.5.2.1 Low adoption and penetration in developing countries due to high cost of technology

3.5.2.2 Presence of ambiguous regulatory framework

3.6 Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market Analysis Tools: Porters

3.6.1 Supplier Power

3.6.2 Buyer Power

3.6.3 Threat of substitutes

3.6.4 Threat of new entrants

3.6.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.7 PESTEL Analysis

3.7.1 Political Landscape

3.7.2 Economic Landscape

3.7.3 Technology Landscape

3.7.4 Technology Landscape

3.7.5 Social Landscape

3.8 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.8.2 Product launch

3.8.3 Expansion

3.8.4 Partnership & Collaborations

3.8.5 Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4 Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market: Competitive Analysis

4.1 Market Participation Categorization

4.2 Public Companies

4.2.1 Company market position analysis

4.2.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

4.2.2.1 Market Differentiators

4.2.3 Company Market Share

4.2.4 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

4.3 Private Companies

4.3.1 List of key emerging companies



Chapter 5 Allergy Diagnostics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Product Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.2 Product Dashboard



Chapter 6 Allergy Diagnostics Market: Allergen Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Allergen type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.2 Allergen type Dashboard

6.3 Food

6.4 Inhaled

6.5 Drug

6.6 Others



Chapter 7 Allergy Diagnostics Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 End-use Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

7.2 End-use Dashboard

7.3 Diagnostics labs

7.4 Hospitals

7.5 Academic research institutes



Chapter 8 Allergy Diagnostics Market: Diagnostic Tests Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Diagnostic tests Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

8.2 Diagnostic tests Dashboard

8.3 In vivo

8.4 In vitro



Chapter 9 Allergy Therapeutics Market: Drug Class Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1 Drug class Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

9.2 Drug class Dashboard

9.3 Antihistamines

9.4 Decongestants

9.5 Corticosteroids

9.6 Mast cell stabilizers

9.7 Leukotriene Inhibitors

9.8 Nasal anticholinergics

9.9 Immunomodulators

9.10 AutoinjecTable Epinephrine

9.11 Immunotherapy



Chapter 10 Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1 Regional Market Snapshot

10.2 Market Share Analysis by Country, 2018

10.3 North America

10.4 Europe

10.5 Asia Pacific

10.6 Latin America

10.7 MEA



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 bioMerieux

11.2 Danaher Corporation

11.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.4 Stallergenes Greer

11.5 Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics

11.6 Siemens Healthcare

11.7 Omega Diagnostics

11.8 Hycor Biomedical

11.9 Lincoln Diagnostics

11.10 HOB Biotech Group

11.11 Alcon Laboratories Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/scehxv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.