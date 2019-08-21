Global $15.1Bn Condom Market Forecast Study, 2019-2026 - Increase in Penetration of Online Retailers & Changing Consumer Attitude Drives Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Condom Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material Type (Latex, Non-Latex), By Product (Male Condoms, Female Condoms), By Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandizers, Drug Stores, E-Commerce), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global condom market size is expected to reach USD 15.1 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period.



Launch of new products and innovative packaging & promotional activities by international & local brands are expected to boost the market during the forecast period.



For instance, in November 2018, Reckitt Benckiser's Durex brand introduced a new label Feels in South Africa. This range was made available at a lower cost as compared to other products offered by the company. Feels is sold at USD 0.71 in a pack of three, whereas Durex Fetherlite is sold at USD 2.83.This was a strategic move by the company to gain a higher share of the South African market, as public health organizations offer condoms free of cost in the country.



Social media plays a significant role in creating awareness about these products. Moreover, a condom is not only perceived as an economical method of contraception, but is also in demand as a product to improve sexual health. Variations in texture, flavor, and thickness of products available in the market help couples enhance their sexual experience.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Latex condoms held the largest share in 2018 owing to safety and flexibility provided by natural rubber used to make condoms.

Currently, latex products have a higher market share as these can be used with lubricants and sex toys, which makes them the preferred choice of customers.

In the product segment, male condoms held a significant share in 2018. However, there is substantial demand for female condoms in developed as well as developing nations.

The e-commerce distribution channel is expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of Internet & social media platforms for promoting safe sex.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific held the largest condom market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period.

In April 2017, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) with the health ministry of India announced the country's first free store under the name Love Condoms, as an initiative aimed at reducing HIV infections.

African countries such as Nigeria have a high unmet need. According to the AHF, in 2019, Nigeria has a deficit of 564 million and offered to distribute 600,000 condoms across the country.

Some of the key players are Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Karex Berhad, Fujilatex Co., LTD., LELO, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd., Mayer laboratories, Inc., Okamoto Industries, Inc., Cupid Limited, andVeru, Inc.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary market outlook

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Analysis

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1 Increasing prevalence of HIV and STD

3.3.1.2 Favorable government initiatives to curb global population

3.3.1.3 Increase in penetration of online retailers

3.3.1.4 Changing consumer attitude

3.3.2 Market restraint analysis

3.3.2.1 Social stigma in developing countries

3.3.2.2 Side effects from materials used in condoms

3.3.3 Industry opportunities

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4.1 Penetration & growth prospect mapping analysis

3.5 Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.5.1 Porter's five forces analysis

3.5.2 Pestle analysis

3.5.3 Major deals & strategic alliances analysis

3.5.3.1 Mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures

3.5.3.2 Licensing & partnerships and technology collaborations



Chapter 4. Condom Market: Material Type Analysis

4.1 Condom Material Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

4.2 Condom Material Type Market: Segment Dashboard

4.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the Material Type Segment

4.3.1 Latex

4.3.2 Non-Latex



Chapter 5. Condom Market: Product Analysis

5.1 Condom Product Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.2 Condom Product Market: Segment Dashboard

5.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the Product Segment

5.3.1 Male condoms

5.3.2 Female condoms



Chapter 6. Condom Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

6.1 Condom Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.2 Condom Distribution Channel Market: Segment Dashboard

6.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the Distribution Channel Segment

6.3.1 Mass Merchandizers

6.3.2 Drug stores

6.3.3 E-commerce



Chapter 7. Condom Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Condom Regional Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

7.2 Condom Regional Market: Segment Dashboard

7.3 Regional Market Snapshot (Market Size, CAGR, Top Countries)

7.4 List of Players at Regional Level

7.5 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

7.6 Market Size & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2026



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2 Strategic Framework/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

8.3 Vendor Landscape

8.3.1 Company market position analysis (Geographic presence, service portfolio, strategic initiatives)

8.4 Company Profiles

8.4.1 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

8.4.2 Fujilatex Co. Ltd.

8.4.3 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

8.4.4 Karex Berhad

8.4.5 LELO

8.4.6 Lifestyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd.

8.4.7 Veru Inc.

8.4.8 Mayer Laboratories Inc.

8.4.9 Okamoto Industries Inc.

8.4.10 Cupid Limited



