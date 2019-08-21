Bakken Subsidiary Nationwide Property Partners Lands Network Deal For its Reality Show “Just Renting”

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bakken Water Transfer Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: BWTX) subsidiary Nationwide Property Partners Inc., through its joint venture with Gebrael Management, has landed its first network deal. ‘Just Renting’, the reality show, through its occasional documentary and satirical style, follows a group of investors from Las Vegas (Nationwide Property Partners Inc.) as they team up with a large professional property management company (Gebrael Management) in Flint, MI, buying local single-family homes, and on a budget, transform them into rentals.



“We are ready to show a different side of house investing”, stated Craig Dondero NPP CEO. “This is nothing like a flip show, in fact before you buy a rental property watch this show it might change your mind.”

The show's two Executive Producers, Nadeem Gebrael and Jack Galvin, through Just Renting Productions, LLC, have created a 13-episode season that will begin airing this Sunday night (August 25th) at 8:30 pm (Easter Time Zone) on The Heartland Network and run again Tuesdays at 8:30 pm ET. The show is also available on The Heartland Networks Roku channel.

Visit www.facebook.com/justrenting for up to date info.

About Nationwide Property Partners Inc.

Nationwide Property Partners, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bakken Water Transfer Services Inc., purchases and rents residential real estate. Bakken Water Transfer Services Inc. common stock trades on the OTC Pink marketplace under the ticker symbol BWTX.

