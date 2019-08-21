Perceptron Schedules Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Conference Call / Webcast for September 5, 2019

/EIN News/ -- PLYMOUTH, Mich., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP), a leading global provider of 3D automated metrology solutions and coordinate measuring machines, plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2019, after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4. Perceptron will host a conference call on Thursday, September 5, at 8:30 AM (ET) to discuss the financial results.



The call/webcast will be available via:

Webcast investors.perceptron.com on the Event page Conference Call 833-535-2207 (domestic callers) or 412-317-5405 (international callers) Conference ID 10134503

A replay will be posted to the Company's website after the conference call concludes.



About Perceptron

Perceptron (NASDAQ: PRCP) develops, produces and sells a comprehensive range of automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection and 3D scanning. Products include 3D machine vision solutions, robot guidance, coordinate measuring machines, laser scanning and advanced analysis software. Global automotive, aerospace and other manufacturing companies rely on Perceptron's metrology solutions to assist in managing their complex manufacturing processes to improve quality, shorten product launch times and reduce costs. Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, USA, Perceptron has subsidiary operations in Brazil, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Slovakia, Spain and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.perceptron.com.

Investor Contact:

investors@perceptron.com



