Non Dairy Milk Market (Milk Substitutes) 2019 Global Trends, Analysis and Forecasts Research Report

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Milk Substitutes (Non Dairy Milk) Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

The global milk substitutes (non dairy milk) market was valued at about $17.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $27.17 billion at a CAGR of 11.3% through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global non dairy milk market was valued at about $17.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $27.17 billion at a CAGR of 11.3% through 2022. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the milk substitutes (non-dairy milk) market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years and is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The milk substitutes (non-dairy milk) market consists of sales of milk substitutes. This industry includes establishments that produce milk substitutes such as soy milk, almond milk and rice milk.

Request A Sample For The Global Milk Substitutes (Non dairy milk) Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2531&type=smp

The increasing consumers’ preference for vegan food is driving the milk substitutes market. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware about animal abuse at dairy farms and are avoiding animal-based products. Vegan milk is cholesterol-free, rich in vitamin D and proteins and provides more calcium than animal milk. According to a report by Mintel in 2017, sales of non-dairy milk in the USA grew 61% over the last five years. The rising shift towards veganism and health consciousness is driving the milk substitutes market. Presence of highly toxic arsenic compounds in rice milk is acting as a restraint on the milk substitutes market. Rice milk is made from rice that carries huge levels of arsenic, a highly toxic chemical which is dangerous for human health and may cause cancer. According to a journal on food additives & contaminants published in 2018, arsenic proportion in rice milk has a mean value of 63%, which is dangerous for human health.

Read More On The Report For The Global Milk Substitutes (Non dairy milk) Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/milk-substitutes-non-dairy-milk-global-market-report

Non-dairy milk producing companies are increasingly focusing on improving the shelf life of their products. Companies are trying to decrease the rate of bacterial formation in non-dairy milk through bacterial clarification using separators intended to remove bacterial spores. Ultra-pasteurization involves heating milk to a temperature of more than 280°F for at least 2 seconds that will kill harmful bacteria and increases shelf life to up to 120 days. For instance, soymilk produced by SunOpta is processed using ultra-pasteurization and has an extended shelf life of 12 months. Also, ultra-pasteurized almond milk by Pacific Foods has a shelf life of about a year.

Major players in the milk substitutes (non dairy milk) market include Hain Celestial Group, WhiteWave Foods, ADM, Nutriops S.L and Blue Diamond Growers.

Milk Substitutes (Non dairy milk) Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides milk substitutes (non dairy milk) market overviews, analyzes and forecasts milk substitutes (non dairy milk) market size and growth for the global milk substitutes (non dairy milk) market, milk substitutes (non dairy milk) market share, milk substitutes (non dairy milk) market players, milk substitutes (non dairy milk) market size, milk substitutes (non dairy milk) market segments and geographies, milk substitutes (non dairy milk) market trends, milk substitutes (non dairy milk) market drivers and milk substitutes (non dairy milk) market restraints, milk substitutes (non dairy milk) market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The milk substitutes (non dairy milk) market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Where To Learn More

Read Milk Substitutes (Non dairy milk) Global Market Report 2019 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: global milk substitutes (non dairy milk) market

Data Segmentations: Milk substitutes (non dairy milk) market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Milk Substitutes (Non dairy milk) Market Organizations Covered: Hain Celestial Group, WhiteWave Foods, ADM, Nutriops S.L and Blue Diamond Growers.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, milk substitutes (non dairy milk) market customer information, milk substitutes (non dairy milk) market product/service analysis – product examples, milk substitutes (non dairy milk) market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global milk substitutes (non dairy milk) market in 2019 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Milk Substitutes (Non dairy milk) Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the milk substitutes (non dairy milk) market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Milk Substitutes (Non dairy milk) Sector: The report reveals where the global milk substitutes (non dairy milk) industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to Milk Substitutes (Non dairy milk) Global Market Report 2019:

Dry, Condensed, And Evaporated Dairy Product Manufacturing Global Market Report 2019

Dairy Global Market Report 2019



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.