New Permanent Representative of South Africa presents Credentials
The new Permanent Representative of South Africa to the United Nations (Vienna), Rapulane Molekane, presented his credentials today to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Yury Fedotov.
During his career, Mr. Molekane has served in various capacities, among them:
Ambassador to France, Monaco and Permanent Delegate of South Africa to UNESCO (2014-2019); Deputy Director-General (Europe), Department of International Relations and Cooperation (2010-2014); Director (Levant and Middle East), Department of International Relations and Cooperation (2008-2010); South African High Commissioner to Ghana (2004-2008); Director of Nepad and African Renaissance Fund, Department of Foreign Affairs (2003-2004); Consul-General to Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg in Germany (1999-2003); Member of Parliament and Chairperson of the Safety and Security Portfolio Committee (1994-1999).
Mr. Molekane holds a Senior Teacher’s Diploma from the Soweto College of Education.
He is married and has four children.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Information Service Vienna (UNIS).
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.