New Permanent Representative of South Africa presents Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of South Africa to the United Nations (Vienna), Rapulane Molekane, presented his credentials today to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Yury Fedotov.

During his career, Mr. Molekane has served in various capacities, among them:

Ambassador to France, Monaco and Permanent Delegate of South Africa to UNESCO (2014-2019); Deputy Director-General (Europe), Department of International Relations and Cooperation (2010-2014); Director (Levant and Middle East), Department of International Relations and Cooperation (2008-2010); South African High Commissioner to Ghana (2004-2008); Director of Nepad and African Renaissance Fund, Department of Foreign Affairs (2003-2004); Consul-General to Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg in Germany (1999-2003); Member of Parliament and Chairperson of the Safety and Security Portfolio Committee (1994-1999).

Mr. Molekane holds a Senior Teacher’s Diploma from the Soweto College of Education.

He is married and has four children.



