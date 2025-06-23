The World Market for Synthetic Lubricants (2014-2025): $6.23 Billion Market Opportunity Insights

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Lubricants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (HTF, Transmission Fluid, Metalworking Fluid, Engine Oil), By Product (Ester, PAO, PAG), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global synthetic lubricants market size is projected to reach USD 6.23 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 5.1%.



Increasing focus of companies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on downstream products is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market growth.



Polyalphaolefins (PAOs) lead the product segment in 2018, in terms of revenue and volume. It is used as engine oil, transmission oil, metalworking fluid, compressor oil, gear oil, and heat transfer fluid for providing lubrication performance for a wide range of temperatures. Growing scope of application for the aforementioned products in the automotive and industrial sector is expected to drive the demand for PAOs over the forecast period.



The North America market is mainly driven by rapidly expanding aerospace and automobile industries in the region. Presence of prominent aerospace companies, such as Boeing, in the region has resulted in high demand for synthetic lubricants in engine oils. Moreover, increasing automotive production in U.S. and Mexico coupled with a rising number of automotive OEMs setting up bases in Mexico is expected to boost the demand for automotive maintenance.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Engine oils led the global synthetic lubricants market in 2018 accounting for a share of more than 40%. These oils are used to increase drain intervals and provide excellent film protection

POA is expected to be the largest product segment on account of increased use of PAOs in automotive engines coupled with OEM recommendations by automotive firms like Volkswagen and BMW

U.S. was the largest market in North America in 2018 and is projected to expand further due to rising product demand from passenger cars, commercial heavy-duty trucks, and metalworking fluids

Some of the key industry participants include ExxonMobil Corp., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Chevron Corp., and Total S.A.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Research Methodology

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends& Scope

3.1 Market segmentation & scope

3.2 Market size and growth prospects, 2014 - 2025

3.3 Synthetic Lubricants Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.4.1 European Union

3.4.2 European Lubricating Grease Institute (ELGI)

3.4.3 EU legislation on waste oils

3.4.4 Directive 2008/98/EC on waste (Waste Framework Directive)

3.5 Synthetic lubricants market dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Growing automotive demand

3.5.1.2 Growing natural gas production in GCC

3.5.2 Market Restraints Analysis

3.5.2.1 Cost concerns

3.5.2.2 Emergence of bio-based lubricants

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7 Synthetic Lubricants - PESTEL Analysis

3.8 Synthetic Lubricants - Supply-Demand Landscape

3.8.1 Global synthetic lubricants supply estimates & forecasts, by region, 2014 - 2025 (Kilo Tons)

3.8.1.1 North America

3.8.1.2 Europe

3.8.1.3 Asia Pacific:

3.8.1.4 Central & South America:

3.8.1.5 Middle East & Africa

3.9 Price Trend Analysis by Region

3.9.1 North America

3.9.2 Europe

3.9.3 Asia Pacific

3.9.4 Central & South America

3.9.5 MEA



Chapter 4 Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2015 & 2025

4.2 PAO

4.3 Esters

4.4 PAG



Chapter 5 Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2015 & 2025

5.2 Engine oil

5.3 Heat Transfer Fluids (HTF)

5.4 Transmission Fluids

5.5 Metalworking Fluids

5.6 Others



Chapter 6 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Application

6.1 Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2015 & 2024

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.5 Central & South America

6.6 MEA



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Vendor Landscape

7.2 Competitive Environment

7.3 Company Market Positioning

7.4 Strategy framework



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation

8.2 Royal Dutch Shell plc

8.3 British Petroleum plc

8.4 Valvoline Inc.

8.5 Total S.A.

8.6 Chevron Corporation

8.7 Fuchs Petrolub SE

8.8 Pennzoil

8.9 Kendall (Phillips 66)

8.10 Amsoil Inc.

8.11 Ineos Group Limited

8.12 NACO Corporation

8.13 Lanxess AG



