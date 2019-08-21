HempAmericana Launches North American CBD Sales Force Following Successful Inventory Build

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC: HMPQ) (“HempAmericana” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the CBD products market, is very excited to announce the launch of the Company’s North American CBD Product Sales Force, with hiring currently underway and headcount already increasing. The move comes on the heels of a major production and bottling run that has ramped in-house inventories of premium-quality CBD products to record levels.

As of July 22, 2019, the Company is holding an inventory of 702 30ml bottles of 125mg Winterized Full Spectrum CBD Extract, 693 30ml bottles of 250mg Winterized Full Spectrum CBD Extract, 727 30ml bottles of 500mg Winterized Full Spectrum CBD Extract, 674 30ml bottles of 750mg Winterized Full Spectrum CBD Extract, 3661 30ml bottles of 1000mg Winterized Full Spectrum CBD Extract, 4443 30ml bottles of 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Distillate, 662 30ml bottles of 1500mg Winterized Full Spectrum CBD Extract, 1357 30ml bottles of 2500mg Winterized Full Spectrum CBD Extract, 1235 30ml bottles of 3000mg Winterized Full Spectrum CBD Extract, and 780 30ml bottles of 4500mg Winterized Full Spectrum CBD Extract. This comprises an inventory with a market value, at current market pricing, well in excess of $500,000.

Justin Nealy represents the Company’s first self-motivated shareholder-turned-distributor. Since then, management has appealed to HempAmericana’s base of investors directly and over the radio to get involved by supporting the Company’s efforts through distribution or by taking part in our Reg A share offering, which is now priced at $0.004/share. Interested parties can contact Sal at (347) 880-6778.

The result of this outreach effort has been a major expansion in its distribution footprint, with distributors in Florida, Nevada, Utah, California, Maine, Tennessee, Kentucky, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

“We urge all shareholders to help move the Company forward,” commented Salvador Rosillo, CEO of HempAmericana. “Remember: It is your company, too! Our intention is to build a national and international sales force within the next month by appealing to our most interested and motivated shareholders. We successfully built up inventory levels, so now we can get moving with a very aggressive go-to-market push during Q3. We are going to push branded distribution under our own label as well as a concerted attack on the blossoming white label marketplace. With inventory in place, production churning along at a strong clip, and the market hungry for supply, there couldn’t be a better time to ramp up our sales force to move it out the door.”

The Company has also been investigating the state of the current CBD marketplace. And, in the course of that investigation, a number of examples of fraudulent products with fraudulent labeling masking far inferior or fake ingredients have turned up. The Company also found what appears to be a glut in “isolate CBD”, which the Company sees as of inferior quality given the absence of the range of cannabinoids found in the far superior “Full Spectrum CBD” put out by HempAmericana.

“We believe there is a synergistic relationship between all of the elements of a true full-spectrum CBD extract,” continued Mr. Rosillo. “The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.”

About HempAmericana, Inc.

HempAmericana is an emerging leader in the CBD products market. The Company owns and operates a high-capacity, state-of-the-art CBD extraction and processing facility located in Augusta, Maine. This facility is armed with a supersized supercritical CO2 extraction system, centrifugal partition chromatography refinement technology, and a mechanized fully-automated CBD bottling system. Hemp The Company’s CBD oil business uses the brand designation, “Weed Got Oil”. HempAmericana also researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp, including a popular brand of hemp rolling papers marketed under the brand name, “Rolling Thunders”. See more at www.hempamericana.com

