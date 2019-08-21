Global Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market Set to Surpass $262M by 2025 - Key Players are 10x Genomics, Dovetail Genomics, Illumina, S2 Genomics, NanoString Technologies, Seven Bridges Genomic

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market Analysis Report By Technology (FISH, In Situ Sequencing), By Product, By End Use (Translational Research, Diagnostics), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global spatial genomics & transcriptomics market size is expected to reach USD 262.7 million by 2025, exhibiting an 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



Cumulative demand for robust cancer diagnostic solutions, ongoing innovations in genetic tools, and rising investments in genomics and transcriptomic studies are major factors propelling market growth. In addition, emerging and startup genomic companies are undertaking efforts to address the increasing demand for advanced techniques to study spatial patterns by the addition of novel products to their product portfolio.



For instance, NanoString Technologies is planning to launch GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler in 2019. In addition, firms are engaged in strategic alliances to capitalize on untapped avenues in the market. In April 2017, Spatial Transcriptomics and Seven Bridges entered into a partnership for the development of an advanced visualizing tool to observe gene expression within the tissue samples.



Spatial genomics holds great potential in disease management as it aids in delivering quantitative gene expression data, coupled with DNA & RNA mapping visualization within tissue sections. This, in turn, creates lucrative opportunities for entities to implement spatially resolved transcriptomics and genomics-based technologies for diagnostic and translational research.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Advancements in genome perturbation tools fuel the adoption of FISH, consequently resulting in the largest revenue share by technology. On the other hand, massively parallel sequencing delivers increased throughput at low cost, which is anticipated to supplement the segment progression at a rapid CAGR in the near future.

In spatial transcriptomics, sequencing techniques held a major share due to the wide availability of sequencing platforms that help study RNA architecture in tissues or cells. However, IHC techniques are expected to witness the lowest penetration in the market as it is low a throughput sequencing method and less adapted for spatial omics studies.

Consumables accounted for the largest revenue share owing to high product penetration and wide availability of reagents and kits to carry out research studies. At the same time, strategic alliances among players, such as the acquisition of Edico Genome by Illumina in May 2018 aimed at acceleration of genomic data analysis, results in a higher growth rate of software products.

Application of spatial genomics & transcriptomics in translational research accounted for the largest revenue share in 2018. Key vendors offer researchers several platforms for the analysis and access of large biomedical data in genomic research projects, thus boosting revenue generation. Academic customers hold potential avenues for market growth due to ongoing research studies related to the morphological state of cells during the diagnosis of diseases.

North America dominated the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market with the largest revenue share in 2018 and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast. A large share is attributed to massive investments in cancer research to address the high demand for advanced diagnostic & treatment methods in U.S.

Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period. Developing economies in the region are equipped with inexpensive manufacturing & operating units, thereby increasing the geographical expansion of companies operating from established regions.

Manufacturers significantly contributing to market growth include 10x Genomics, Dovetail Genomics, Illumina, S2 Genomics, NanoString Technologies, and Seven Bridges Genomic. Key manufacturers offer technologically advanced genomics-based techniques and platforms for better understanding of disease biology and introduction of novel therapeutics.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Snapshot



Chapter 2 Research Methodology

2.1 Information Procurement

2.2 Information or Data Analysis

2.3 Market Formulation & Validation



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.1.1 Market driver analysis

3.1.1.1 Emerging potential of spatial genomic analysis as cancer diagnostic tool

3.1.1.2 Advent of fourth generation of sequencing (in situ sequencing)

3.1.1.3 Emerging players can boost the market competitiveness

3.1.2 Market restraint analysis

3.1.2.1 Slow implementation of technology

3.1.2.2 Well-established workflows for conventional genomics & transcriptomics analysis

3.1.3 Opportunity analysis

3.1.3.1 Gradual adoption of single cell sequencing

3.1.3.2 Introduction of novel platforms and technologies for genomics & transcriptomics studies

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, Instruments, 2018

3.3 Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market - SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, and Technological)

3.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's



Chapter 4 Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market Categorization: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market: Technology Movement Analysis

4.2 Spatial Transcriptomics

4.3 Spatial Genomics



Chapter 5 Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market Categorization: Products Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market: Products Movement Analysis

5.2 Instruments

5.3 Consumables

5.4 Software



Chapter 6 Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market Categorization: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market: End-use Movement Analysis

6.2 Translational Research

6.3 Academic Customers

6.4 Diagnostic Customers

6.5 Pharmaceutical Manufacturer



Chapter 7 Market Categorization: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Technology, Product, & End-use

7.1 Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market Share by Regional, 2018 & 2025

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.5 Latin America

7.6 MEA



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Strategy Framework

8.2 Market Participation Categorization

8.3 Company Profiles

8.3.1 10x Genomics

8.3.2 Dovetail Genomics

8.3.3 Illumina Inc.

8.3.4 S2 Genomics Inc.

8.3.5 NanoString Technologies Inc.

8.3.6 Seven Bridges Genomics

8.3.7 Horizon Discovery Group PLC

8.3.8 CARTANA AB

8.3.9 Readcoor Inc.

8.3.10 Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc. (ACD)



