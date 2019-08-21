Keto Crust is Back at Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza

Demand Spikes as Followers of Keto Lifestyle Look To Satisfy Pizza Cravings. Restaurants Now Restocked.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Low carb. High demand. After a surge in guest demand for the company’s new Keto Crust caused a total sell out across the system, Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, the recognized world leader in fast artisanal pizza, announced today that its wildly popular Keto Crust is back. With just six grams of net carbs, the company’s smash hit crust caused a scene on social media from fans coast-to-coast. Now, once again, Blaze’s Keto Crust is available in restaurants across the U.S.



“We saw enthusiasm in our test markets, but with the national launch, demand soared. Once the news went viral to guests embracing the Keto lifestyle, we completely depleted our stock in less than a week,” said Blaze Pizza Executive Chef, Bradford Kent. “As the first national chain to unveil a Keto Crust, we’re excited to once again give those following Keto dietary guidelines a chance to get their pizza back.”

With the restock of the Keto Crust, Blaze is also returning the Keto and Protein Pizzas to its lineup of four new Life Mode Pizzas– Keto, Protein, Vegetarian and Vegan. Life Mode Pizzas, which are available exclusively through Blaze Pizza’s mobile app and online, allow guests to ‘chart their own course’ and reflect Blaze’s position as an inclusive brand. The company’s Life Mode Pizzas include:

Keto Pizza: Keto Crust, spicy red sauce, mozzarella, ovalini mozzarella, bacon, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach

Protein Pizza: Keto Crust, red sauce, mozzarella, Italian meatballs, smoked ham, grilled chicken, black olives, green bell peppers, oregano

Keto Crust, red sauce, mozzarella, Italian meatballs, smoked ham, grilled chicken, black olives, green bell peppers, oregano Vegan Pizza: Original dough, red sauce, vegan cheese, spicy vegan chorizo, mushrooms, red onions, green bell peppers, basil, olive oil drizzle

Vegetarian Pizza: Cauliflower Crust, red sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, artichokes, kalamata olives, red onions, spinach

Complete ingredient list and nutritionals are available at blazepizza.com/menu .

About Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is a modern day “pizza joint” serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. Whether ‘walking the line’ in the restaurant or ordering online, guests can customize one of the menu’s signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of real ingredients that are free of artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, and sweeteners. Restaurants make fresh dough from scratch using a proprietary recipe developed by Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the “Pizza Whisperer”), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. For pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free and keto crusts, plus vegan cheese and plant-based spicy chorizo.

The innovative fast-casual concept has twice been named ‘America’s favorite pizza brand’ – first by the Harris Poll in 2018 and recently by Marketforce in 2019. Previously ranked #1 ‘Brand of the Year’ in the Fast Casual Top 100, the fast-growing chain currently operates 341 restaurants in 42 states and 5 countries. The concept is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors which include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner. For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

Media Contact:

Josh Levitt

Blaze Pizza, LLC

(949) 981-0757, josh.levitt@blazepizza.com

