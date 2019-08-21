Patient Access Solutions, Inc. to Acquire Medical Facility

/EIN News/ -- Commack, New York, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC: PASO), a provider of technology and management solutions for the healthcare industry, announced it has entered into an agreement to purchase The Castro Medical Building located at 1056 West Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY. The agreement includes the aforementioned 4200 square foot facility and an adjoining lot that be utilized for future expansion. The parcels have a combined area of 43,480 square feet or 1.0 acre. The transaction is expected to be complete in 30 days.

Dr. Donald Chiappetta stated, "The Company is excited about the opportunity to offer its integrated care model to these communities on Long Island and look forward to extending our services to our patients, neighbors, and residents of Suffolk County and the surrounding area for many years."

About Patient Access Solutions Inc.

Patient Access Solutions Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, management resources and strategic partners to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment.

("Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements such as statements regarding the Company's growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in risks, uncertainties or assumptions underlying or affecting such statements, or for prospective events that may have a retroactive effect.)

