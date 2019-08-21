Jobcase Hires New General Counsel, Benjamin Berman, to Fuel Company’s Growing Worker Empowerment Platform

Ben Berman joins Jobcase at a pivotal moment of high growth to support the platform’s expansion and empower Jobcasers in their work life.

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jobcase ( www.jobcase.com ), the social platform for the future of work, today announced the appointment of Ben Berman as General Counsel. In addition to advising senior management, he will direct all legal strategy, particularly strategies related to corporate growth. Ben comes to Jobcase after an impressive career as General Counsel and senior legal officer for KAYAK and its brands, and previously at Orbitz.



“We are thrilled to welcome Ben to our leadership team. His strong pedigree in industry-leading, high-growth consumer internet companies will help fuel the next phase of Jobcase's empowerment of the world's workers,” said Jobcase founder and CEO Fred Goff. “Ben is the latest in a string of key new hires this year at Jobcase, joining the likes of Senior Vice President of Product Jeff Chow from Trip Advisor and Chief Financial Officer Beth Clymer from Bain Capital. Ben's deep experience leading companies through the private-to-public journey, strategic acquisitions, and international expansion make him an invaluable addition to the executive team.”

Ben spent nearly a decade at KAYAK, the majority of which he served as its General Counsel where he managed the global legal team. Notably, Ben helped guide KAYAK’s significant international expansion efforts, supported their successful initial public offering and subsequent $2.1 billion sale to The Priceline Group (now Booking Holdings, Inc.), and managed the acquisition and integration of OpenTable and the Momondo Group. Ben most recently served as Associate General Counsel of Booking Holdings, Inc., which manages Booking.com, KAYAK, OpenTable, and other major online travel brands. Prior to his tenure at KAYAK, Ben spent many years on the Orbitz legal team as the organization scaled to nearly $1 billion revenue.

“I’m excited to join this outstanding team. Jobcase’s focus on such an incredibly important mission - supporting and empowering the world’s workers to excel in their work life - really resonates with me,” said Berman. “I look forward to leveraging my legal and operational experience with disruptive tech companies to help Jobcase continue on its path of success.”

Jobcase is the fourth largest online destination for career resources in the USA, serving more than 100 million registered members with over 25 million unique active Jobcasers visiting the site each month. Jobcase is a Kendall Square-grown company that is dedicated to the mission of empowering workers, regardless of educational background or experience.

About Jobcase

The Jobcase mission is to empower the world’s workers. Jobcase.com is the free open-access social media platform where over 100 million registered members manage all aspects of their work-lives. Jobcase technology also powers over 100 job sites and many non-profit driven activities via its Jobcase network. Jobcase has emerged as one of the fastest growing technology companies in Boston and is an industry-affiliated partner of MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, CSAIL. Jobcase also provides pro-bono services for non-profit organizations who share in their mission of empowerment, such as the Chicago Urban League. For more information, visit www.jobcase.com or contact LaunchSquad for Jobcase.

PR Contact:

Jobcase@launchsquad.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f32cb5f9-89fe-46dd-ac52-a55548b07b0c

Jobcase Hires New General Counsel, Benjamin Berman Benjamin Berman, to fuel the company’s growing worker empowerment platform



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.