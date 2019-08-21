ShotSpotter Sets September 2019 Financial Conference Schedule

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI), the leader in gunshot detection solutions that help law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate and deter gun violence, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during September 2019:



8th Annual Gateway Conference

Thursday, September 5 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time

Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA

Executive: CEO Ralph Clark and CFO Alan Stewart

Webcast

3rd Annual Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth (BIG3) Conference

Thursday, September 12 (one-on-one meetings only)

Parker New York in New York, NY

Executive: CFO Alan Stewart

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with ShotSpotter management, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at +1 (949) 574-3860.

About ShotSpotter, Inc.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) provides precision-policing solutions for law enforcement to help deter gun violence and make cities, campuses and facilities safer. The company’s flagship product, ShotSpotter® Flex™, is the leading gunshot detection, location and forensic system trusted by over 100 cities. ShotSpotter® Missions™ uses artificial intelligence-driven analysis to help strategically plan patrol missions and tactics for maximum crime deterrence. ShotSpotter has been designated a Great Place to Work ® Company.

Company Contact:

Alan Stewart, CFO

ShotSpotter, Inc.

(510) 794-3100

astewart@shotspotter.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

(949) 574-3860

SSTI@gatewayir.com

JoAnn Horne

Market Street Partners

(415) 445-3240

jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com



