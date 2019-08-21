mHealth Apps Market to Reach $236 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 44.7% Over 2019-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mHealth Apps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Fitness, Lifestyle Management, Nutrition & Diet, Women's Health, Medication Adherence, Healthcare Providers/Payers), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mHealth apps market size is expected to reach USD 236 billion by 2026. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 44.7% during the forecast period.



The market is majorly driven by increasing adoption of advanced technologies in healthcare facilities and the need to reduce long waiting periods to access healthcare facilities from specialists. Availability of mobile applications for users is witnessing a rapid growth, especially healthcare apps that assist consumers in self-management of disease, wellness, and chronic conditions. This increased role of patients coupled with the rising importance in staying updated and informed about their own healthcare decisions, contributing to the rise in adoption of mHealth apps globally.



Healthcare industry has been transitioning towards a value-based care model with mHealth becoming a widespread trend owing to the advent of technologies such as remote monitoring, electronic medical record, and other communication platforms. The increasing prevalence of disorders, such as diabetes, hypertension, cancer, and obesity along with the growing awareness about wellness and other preventive measures diseases among patients is expected to boost the mHealth market growth.



mHealth leverages from the 4Ps: personalized, predictive, participatory, and preventive measures for care delivery to provide optimal care to users. Moreover, rising penetration of smartphones, and other electronic devices, especially, in low- and middle-income countries and increasing focus on the use of mobile technology to manage care delivery is anticipated to benefit the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Rapid growth in chronic diseases along with the rise in the number of app users is accountable for the mHealth apps market growth

The types of mHealth apps include fitness, lifestyle management, nutrition and diet, women's health, medication adherence, healthcare providers, and disease management. Of these, the fitness category accounted for the majority of segment share in 2018

mHealth app vendors are focusing their attention on women's health, diet, and medication reminders. According to Wired, a mobile advertising and analytics platform, women are more inclined toward tracking their health than men

Physicians are increasingly recommending the use of mHealth apps to their patients, which is likely to increase the adoption rate of mHealth apps

North America led the mhealth applications market in 2018 in terms of revenue share pertaining to the technological advancements and presence of major players in the region

Some of the key players are Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck and Co., Inc., Pfizer, and Sanofi

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.2.1 Type

2.2.2 Region

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2.1 Penetration Analysis

3.2.2 Market driver analysis

3.2.2.1 Increased prevalence of dental decay/infections

3.3 MHealth apps market: Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.3.1 Porter's five forces analysis

3.3.2 PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 MHealth apps market: Type Analysis

4.1 MHealth apps Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

4.2 MHealth apps Type Market: Segment Dashboard

4.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the Type Segment

4.3.1 Fitness

4.3.2 Disease Management

4.3.3 Women's Health

4.3.4 Lifestyle Management

4.3.5 Nutrition & Diet

4.3.6 Healthcare Providers/Payers

4.3.7 Medication Adherence

4.3.8 Others



Chapter 5 mHealth apps market: Regional Analysis

5.1 MHealth apps Regional Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.2 MHealth apps Regional Market: Segment Dashboard

5.3 Regional Market Snapshot (Market Size, CAGR, Top Verticals, Key Players, Top Trends)

5.4 Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2026

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Chapter 6 Competitive Analysis

6.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

6.2 Strategic Framework/ Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, emerging players

6.3 Vendor Landscape

6.3.1 Strategy Mapping

6.4 Company Market Position Analysis

6.4.1 Company market position analysis (Revenue, geographic presence, product portfolio, strategic Initiatives, employee strength)

6.5 Company Profiles

6.5.1 Abbott

6.5.2 Johnson and Johnson

6.5.3 AstraZeneca PLC

6.5.4 Roche

6.5.5 Novartis

6.5.6 Bristol-Myers Squibb

6.5.7 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.5.8 Merck and Co.

6.5.9 Pfizer

6.5.10 Sanofi



